Preview: Utah vs. Duke

Duke and Utah each rely heavily on a standout freshman in the post and a senior star in the backcourt - two matchups that will take center stage Friday in Houston when the teams meet in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Blue Devils boast arguably the nation’s top player in center Jahlil Okafor, who is the first freshman in school history to surpass 20 points in each of his first two NCAA Tournament games. Okafor has averaged 23.5 points on 21-of-27 shooting in the tournament, but he’ll be opposed by a solid Utes front line led by freshman Jakob Poeltl, who is averaging 15 points on 12-of-13 shooting in the NCAAs.

In the backcourt, Utah’s Delon Wright needs to step it up after shooting 2-of-7 in each of the last two rounds, during which he racked up more turnovers (nine) than assists (seven). Blue Devils counterpart Quinn Cook has averaged 18.5 points in this year’s Big Dance while knocking down half of his 18 3-pointers and could be a major factor Friday, particularly if the fifth-seeded Utes need to double-team Okafor. The winner of this game will advance to the South Regional final against either No. 2 seed Gonzaga or 11th-seeded UCLA.

TV: 9:45 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT UTAH (26-8): The Utes got past Georgetown 75-64 their last time out as four players scored in double figures, led by gritty point guard Brandon Taylor, who went 4-of-8 from 3-point range en route to 14 points. “He can knock it down. He is really good,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, whose other compliments included “Wright is one of the top guards in the country” and Poeltl “is a really good player and he is going to be a big-time pro.” Dakarai Tucker has given Utah a boost off the bench in this event, totaling 20 points on 60 percent shooting in the last two rounds.

ABOUT DUKE (31-4): The Blue Devils are 14-1 in their last 15 games and have held five of their last seven opponents below 57 points, although their overall defensive ranking still sits at 131st nationally. Freshman wing Justise Winslow, a Houston native, has been overshadowed by Okafor all season, although his numbers in this tournament - 9.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, six assists, two steals, two blocks - have provided a huge boost. “It’s big,” Cook told reporters after Winslow’s terrific all-around effort in the round of 32 win against San Diego State. “I know (Winslow)’s going to see all his family - all his family is going to be there. It’s just great to move onto the next round. I know one of his goals was to get to a Final Four, so we got (to Houston), where we can complete it.”

TIP-INS

1. Cook has made at least one 3-pointer in a school-record 45 straight games.

2. Utah has not reached the Elite 8 since it advanced to the national championship game in 1998. Duke has reached the regional final only twice since 2004, winning the national championship in 2010 and losing in the Elite 8 to Louisville in 2013.

3. Four of the Utes’ top five scorers shoot at least 81.8 percent from the foul line. The lone exception is Poeltl (45.1 percent).

PREDICTION: Duke 66, Utah 59