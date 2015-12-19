Preview: Utah vs. Duke

Sixth-ranked Duke lost its best post player earlier this week and that qualifies as poor timing for Saturday’s matchup against Utah at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Senior power forward Amile Jefferson broke his right foot during practice and the Blue Devils will look to slow Utes sophomore center Jakob Poeltl with multiple players.

Poeltl is shooting 69.9 percent from the field while averaging 19.1 points and 9.5 rebounds and there’s no doubt Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is distressed over not having Jefferson (11.4 points, 10.3 rebounds) on the floor. “He’ll be out for an indefinite period of time and there’s no way we can tell you how long because we don’t know,” Krzyzewski said of Jefferson. “Overall, the fact that there’s no surgery is good. Obviously, he’s getting the best of care. We have to keep the ship afloat while he’s gone.” Duke’s lone loss was an 11-point defeat against Kentucky, while Utah has lost twice - a 24-point defeat against Miami and a 17-point loss to Wichita State - and Utes coach Larry Krystkowiak knows it will be a challenge to avoid another defeat. “It is a lot of supreme athletes with seven or eight McDonald’s All-Americans,” Krystkowiak told reporters. “They did a great job reloading from a year ago and they are a handful.”

TV: Noon. ET, ESPN

ABOUT UTAH (8-2): Senior point guard Brandon Taylor is averaging just 7.9 points on 34.6 percent shooting but he scored 13 points against Savannah State to become the 38th player in Utes history to reach 1,000 career points. “I have been a little rough on Brandon,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told reporters. “He knows that he is better than he is and he cleaned himself up. It is fitting that Brandon looked like he probably did when he was a little pup coming in here four years ago. For him to score 1,000 points is pretty cool.” Senior forward Jordan Loveridge averages 14 points per game and sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma averages 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.

ABOUT DUKE (9-1): Freshman forward Brandon Ingram exploded with season bests of 26 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday’s 99-65 win over Georgia Southern and has put together three straight 20-point outings. “It feels great and I know it feels great for my teammates, just having confidence in me and I have confidence in them,” said Ingram, who is averaging 14.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. Sophomore guard Grayson Allen is averaging a team-best 21.4 points and junior guard Matt Jones (13.6) has made a team-best 27 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Duke has won three of the four previous meetings, including a 63-57 victory in a Sweet 16 contest of last season’s NCAA tournament.

2. Poeltl has scored in double digits in 13 consecutive games dating back to last season.

3. Blue Devils senior C Marshall Plumlee collected a career-best 11 rebounds against Georgia Southern.

PREDICTION: Duke 86, Utah 67