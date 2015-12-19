Utah 77, No. 7 Duke 75 (OT)

Forward Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points and forward Jakob Poeltl had four of his 19 points in overtime as Utah defeated No. 7 Duke 77-75 on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Guard Lorenzo Bonam added 12 points for the Utes (9-2), who rallied late in regulation and then held off Duke’s final surge in overtime.

Guard Luke Kennard’s 24 points, guard Matt Jones’ 18 points and forward Brandon Ingram’s 15 points were tops for Duke (9-2). Kennard had 10 points in overtime, including a four-point play with 6.7 seconds left to close the gap to 77-75.

Utah turned the ball over on the ensuing inbounds pass, but Ingram missed a potential tying shot in the lane in the final second.

Late in the second half, Duke had three consecutive possessions end with blocked shots before Ingram’s 3-point attempt rimmed out, allowing the Utes to have the last shot in regulation. Kuzma missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime at 60-all.

Duke didn’t score in the last four minutes of regulation and then trailed 65-60 before scoring in the extra session.

Duke guard Grayson Allen went 0-for-7 from the field in the first half and missed his opening attempt of the second half before his 3-pointer tied the game at 33-33. Utah scored the next nine points.

Duke responded with a 14-0 burst before what became a frantic finish.

Allen ended up 3-for-18 from the field and 0-for-2 on foul shots for seven points.

Utah led 27-22 late in the first half before going to the break with a 33-30 lead. The Utes held a 24-12 rebounding edge through the first half. Kennard made five free throws in the last 64 seconds of the half.

This game was a rematch of last March’s NCAA Sweet 16 game in Houston.

It was the first loss in three games this season at Madison Square Garden for Duke, which won’t play again until Dec. 28 against visiting Elon.