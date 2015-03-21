Preview: Utah vs. Georgetown

After ousting a pair of upset-minded teams in the round of 64, fourth-seeded Georgetown and fifth-seeded Utah face different and more difficult challenges when they meet Saturday in Portland, Ore. Georgetown outlasted No. 13 seed Eastern Washington 84-74 on Thursday but meet a Utes team which is significantly stronger on defense and utilizes a slower tempo on offense. ”Well, going through the Big East Conference, I think we’ve been exposed to every style of play,‘’ Hoyas coach John Thompson III told reporters after Georgetown shot 52.1 percent and 11-for-23 from 3-point range after making less than six per game this season.

Utah held off No. 12 seed Stephen F. Austin 57-50 on Thursday in its first NCAA appearance since 2009 as 7-0 freshman Jakob Poeltl recorded 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in 33 minutes. “He’s been an anchor for us, when we can keep him out of foul trouble,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told reporters about Poeltl, who has to deal with Georgetown’s 6-10, 350-pound senior Joshua Smith after dominating against Stephen F. Austin’s smaller frontcourt. Smith was the one who had trouble staying on the court Thursday, though, as he picked up his third foul nine seconds into the second half and played only seven minutes.

TV: 7:45 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT UTAH (25-8): The Utes committed 17 turnovers Thursday - one shy of their season high, but junior guard Brandon Taylor (10.4 points per game) told reporters: “I think we got the jitters out.” Utah needs stronger games from Taylor and senior guard Delon Wright (team bests of 14.8 points and 5.2 assists), who combined to shoot 3-for-12 from the field and record 10 turnovers. The Utes, though, can overcome such performances with the No. 11 defense in nation at 56.7 points per game - a unit Krystkowiak called “unbelievable” while adding: “Our defense was as good as it’s been all year. That’s what won the game for us - our defensive intensity. ...”

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (22-10): The Hoyas enter their first meeting with Utah after ending a five-game NCAA Tournament losing streak against double-digit seeds. “We just have to go out and prepare for a very tough Utah team,‘’ Thompson said. ”You keep doing your business, you keep doing what you’re supposed to do, eventually people will be quiet (about the streak).‘’ Junior guard D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera (team highs of 16.5 points and 3.1 assists) scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half and made 4-of-7 from 3-point range Thursday, but committed a career-high six turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Utah is 13th in the nation in field-goal percentage at 48.5 and ninth in field-goal percentage defense (38.1).

2. The last time Georgetown made it out of the round of 32 was in 2007, when it advanced to the Final Four before losing to Ohio State 67-60.

3. Wright and Smith-Rivera were named to the Pac-12 and Big East first teams, respectively.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 63, Utah 62