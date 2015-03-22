Utes stay the course, beat Georgetown

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Staggered early and trailing Georgetown 21-10 just 6 1/2 minutes into the game, the Utah Utes took a deep breath and held the course.

The Utes went into halftime with a 32-32 tie, then outscored the Hoyas 18-9 over the final five minutes to earn a 75-64 NCAA Tournament third-round victory Saturday night at the Moda Center.

Five players scored in double figures, including guard Brandon Taylor with 14 points and guard Delon Wright and center Jakob Poeltl with 12 apiece, for the fifth-seeded Utes, who advance to the South Regionals next Thursday at Houston.

Forward L.J. Peak scored 18 points to lead the fourth-seeded Hoyas (22-11).

Utah’s spot in the Sweet Sixteen continues the upward trend during the era of fourth-year coach Larry Krystowiak, whose teams have improved from 6-25 in 2011-12 to 15-18 in 2012-13 to 21-12 in 2014-15 to 26-8 this season.

“It’s a little bit surreal at this point,” Krystowiak said. “Here we are -- pinch me.”

Utah shot well -- .579 on 22 for 38 from the field, including 8-for-14 from 3-point range -- and defended superbly after spotting Georgetown the early advantage.

After the Hoyas made 8 of their first 12 shots -- 5 of 7 on 3-point tries -- to jump in front by 11 points, Krystowiak called a timeout.

“I told our guys, ‘Let’s stay with the game plan. Don’t panic,'” he said.

Georgetown shot .436 for the game, but after its early hot start, sank only 16 of its final 43 attempts from the field and scored 43 points over the final 34 minutes.

“We managed to hang in there, which was based on the fact that we got stops,” Krystowiak said. “We defended and were pretty efficient on the offensive end.”

Three straight 3-pointers -- one by forward Jordan Loveridge, two by Taylor -- gave Utah a 43-36 lead early in the second half. Georgetown responded with six straight points to draw within 43-42 as the Utes went nearly six minutes without a point.

Center Dallin Bachynski’s three-point play finished a six-point run that thrust Utah back on top 49-42 with 10:30 left. The Hoyas scored the game’s next seven points, center Josh Smith’s dunk knotting the count at 49-49 with 8:25 to play.

The Utes’ lead was 57-55 when they took control. Taylor’s fadeaway 3 upped the margin to 64-57. After Georgetown guard D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera answered with an 18-footer to cut the difference to 64-59 with 2:30 remaining, guard Dakarai Tucker scored four straight points -- on a layup and a pair at the line -- for a 68-59 edge.

The Hoyas never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

”Early on, we hit shots,“ Georgetown coach John Thompson III said. ”Then we went through a phase where we fell in love with shooting jump shots and didn’t attack the rim enough.

“Down the stretch, we had some untimely mix-ups on defense, and (the Utes) made some tough plays. They had key baskets when they needed them, and we didn’t get key stops. And at the other end, we got some looks where the ball just didn’t go in.”

NOTES: Poeltl was 5 for 6 from the field but played only 18 minutes after getting in foul trouble early in both halves. His replacement, 7-foot senior Bachynski, had nine points and a season-high eight rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench. ... Utah took only 38 field-goal attempts in its second- and third-round wins over Georgetown Stephen F. Austin. In the two games, opponents launched a combined 30 more shots. “The key is efficiency,” Krystowiak said. “A stat we look at is offensive points per possession. We stress taking good shots, and we did a pretty good job with that in these two games.” ... Peak made 7 of 8 shots from the field. The rest of the Hoyas were a combined 17 for 47. ... Smith-Rivera was 6-for-15 from the field, including 0-for-7 from 3-point range. ... Smith-Rivera had six assists; his teammates combined for three. ... This is the first NCAA Tournament appearance by Utah since 2009. It will be the Utes’ first Sweet Sixteen berth since 2005.