Preview: Utah at Kansas

Tenth-ranked Kansas seeks its seventh consecutive victory when it faces off with No. 14 Utah on Saturday in Kansas City. The Jayhawks appear to be hitting their stride after defeating Michigan State, Florida and Georgetown in their last three games and figure to receive a test from the Utes, who are rising after a strong start. Utah defeated bitter rival Brigham Young on Wednesday and its lone loss of the campaign came in a visit to San Diego State.

Utah recently notched an impressive win over Wichita State and an upset of the Jayhawks could propel the Utes into the top 10. Kansas received a career-high 19 points from guard Brannen Greene – he hit all five of his 3-point attempts – and overcame 17 turnovers to defeat the Hoyas on Wednesday. “We’re not a good passing team at all,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self told reporters. “We don’t make the game easier for our teammates.”

TV: 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT UTAH (7-1): Point guard Delon Wright continued his strong campaign with 18 points and 11 rebounds against BYU and is averaging 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 58.1 percent from the field. Also performing at a difference-making level is forward Jakob Poeltl, who is shooting 72.3 percent from the field and has 23 blocked shots while averaging 11.3 points and 9.3 rebounds. The Utes are still without double-digit scoring forward Jordan Loveridge (knee), and forward Kenneth Ogbe (7.1) is starting in his place.

ABOUT KANSAS (7-1): Guard Wayne Selden Jr. has been a disappointment so far this season, scoring in single digits four times and averaging 9.3 points while shooting a porous 33.8 percent from the field. Self remains high on his potential despite the early-season woes and thinks he will eventually be a draftable player. “I think Wayne could be an NBA player,” Self told reporters. “He’s got all the physical attributes: He’s big, strong, explosive and he works hard. He hasn’t shot the ball consistently well, but he’s a good shooter.”

TIP-INS

1. Kansas won the lone previous meeting 79-68 in 1995.

2. Utah is shooting 51.6 percent from the field, while limiting opponents to 35.8.

3. Jayhawks F Perry Ellis leads the team in scoring (14.4) and rebounding (7.1) and had a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) against Georgetown.

PREDICTION: Kansas 70, Utah 66