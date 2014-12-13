FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas 63, Utah 60
December 13, 2014

Kansas 63, Utah 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 10 Kansas 63, No. 14 Utah 60: Perry Ellis scored 14 points, including a tiebreaking basket with 1:57 remaining, as the Jayhawks defeated the Utes in Kansas City.

Jamari Traylor added 13 points and Frank Mason III had 10 points and five assists for Kansas (8-1). Ellis’ basket gave the Jayhawks a 57-55 lead and the lead was protected at the free-throw line over the final 40 seconds with Traylor hitting two and Brannen Greene knocking down four.

Delon Wright had 23 points and four steals for Utah (7-2), which shot 38.9 percent from the field. Jakob Poeltl had eight points and 11 rebounds and his tying 3-point attempt in the final seconds was well off the mark.

The Utes used a 12-0 burst early in the second half to cut their deficit to nine and finally caught the Jayhawks at 53 on two free throws by Wright with 4:58 left. Poeltl’s basket 19 seconds later pushed Utah ahead before Kansas rolled off six straight points for a 59-55 lead before Dakarai Tucker hit a 3-pointer with 23.5 seconds left to move the Utes within a point.

Utah had a 17-16 lead midway through the first half before Kansas took control with a 23-2 burst. The Jayhawks shot 60 percent from the field and went 10-of-10 from the free-throw line while taking a 39-21 lead into the break before extending it to 21 in the opening minute of the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Jayhawks were 21-of-23 from the free-throw line. … Utah’s bench had just 11 points on 2-of-16 shooting. … Kansas was 6-of-11 from 3-point range, while Utah was 4-of-19.

