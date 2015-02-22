Preview: Utah at Oregon

Pac-12 leading scorer Joseph Young promised Oregon would make the NCAA Tournament prior to its last victory. The senior guard can help his team take a giant step towards making his prediction come true on Sunday when the Ducks welcome No. 9 Utah to Eugene in their home finale. Oregon, which closes out the regular season with three on the road, moved into sole possession of third place in the conference behind Young’s 23 points in Wednesday’s 73-60 home win over Colorado.

The Ducks know they have their work cut out for them against the Utes, as Oregon coach Dana Altman acknowledged to The Oregonian: ”We’re going to (face) a bigger team in Utah (and) size has given us problems. ... We know Utah’s a talented team, but (we’re) excited about the opportunity,“ Altman said. The Utes used their physicality and size advantage versus Oregon State on Thursday, clawing their way to a 47-37 road win to remain in a tie with Arizona for first place. “We set the game back a little bit, but I’d like to think our team is built on defense,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told The Salt Lake Tribune.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT UTAH (21-4, 11-2 Pac-12): Jakob Poeltl (8.9 points, 7.4 rebounds), who is just off the pace of joining former Utah greats Andrew Bogut and Keith Van Horn as the only freshmen in school history to average nine points, 7.5 boards and block 40 shots, is one rejection shy of setting the program’s single-season freshman mark. Brandon Taylor (10.8) and Jordan Loveridge (10.2) each shoot over 46 percent from beyond the arc and would rank as the top two marksmen in the conference in Loveridge qualified. Potential conference player of the year Delon Wright (14.1 points, 5.4 assists, 2.2 steals) is the only player in the league averaging at least 14 points, four assists and 1.5 steals.

ABOUT OREGON (19-8, 9-5): Young (20 points per game) has found another gear since hitting a game-winning shot against Arizona State on Jan. 30, averaging 26 points on 50 percent shooting in five February contests. The country’s third-best free-throw shooter (92.6 percent) has already amassed 1,182 points in his two seasons in Eugene and is 10 points shy of passing Luke Ridnour for the second-most points over a two-year span by a Duck. Jordan Bell (5.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 blocks) turned away three shots against the Buffaloes to pass ex-Stanford big man Robin Lopez for second place among the Pac-12’s best freshman shot blockers with a school-record 75 this season.

TIP-INS

1. Utah’s five-game winning streak against Pac-12 foes is the longest since joining the league prior to the 2011-12 season.

2. Oregon, which can extend its streak of 20-win seasons to a school-record five on Sunday, is 0-4 against ranked foes, losing those contests by an average of 18.3 points.

3. The Utes are one of only three teams nationally to not allow an opponent to score more than 72 points in a game this season.

PREDICTION: Utah 74, Oregon 65