Preview: Utah vs. Oregon

Oregon guard Joseph Young looks to send another message to his detractors Friday when he leads the second-seeded Ducks against No. 3 seed Utah in the Pac-12 tournament semifinal at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Young’s selection as Pac-12 Player of the Year surprised some experts, but Young answered his critics with 30 points in Thursday’s 93-85 quarterfinal victory over Colorado. Oregon has won three straight against the Utes, including a 69-58 defeat in Eugene on Feb. 22.

Utah lost three of its final five regular-season games and struggled early in Thursday’s matchup against Stanford before outscoring the Cardinal 47-16 in the second half and cruising to an 80-56 victory. Utes guard Delon Wright showed why he belonged in the player of the year discussion with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Wright scored 20 points against Oregon in last month’s loss, when the Utes were outrebounded 35-31 and shot 8-of-29 from 3-point range.

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UTAH (24-7): Coach Larry Krystkowiak’s squad is well-equipped to win three games in three days with a deep roster that features 10 players averaging at least 12 minutes per game. Wright draws much of the media attention, but forward Jordan Loveridge is peaking at the right time while averaging 13.8 points on 50 percent shooting over his last four games – including 18 in Thursday’s victory. Krystkowiak continues to be pleased by the play of freshman guard Isaiah Wright, who strengthened his case for more playing time with 18 quality minutes against Stanford.

ABOUT OREGON (24-8): The Ducks leaned on one of their few veterans in Thursday’s win over Colorado, and Young responded by scoring 22 of his 30 points in the second half. Pac-12 Coach of the Year Dana Altman starts two freshmen, including forward Dillon Brooks, who scored 19 points against the Utes last month and collected 11 points and eight boards in Thursday’s victory. The Ducks need more production from freshman forward Jordan Bell, who closed the regular season with a league-high 83 blocks but was held scoreless and fouled out against the Buffaloes.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to Saturday’s championship game against No. 4 seed UCLA or top-seeded Arizona.

2. Utah is 24-0 this season when leading with five minutes remaining.

3. Oregon is 17-0 when holding its opponent to less than 70 points.

PREDICTION: Utah 74, Oregon 69