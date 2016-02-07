Preview: Utah at Oregon

No. 17 Oregon is rolling along at the top of the Pac-12 standings and the Ducks will look to extend their home-court winning streak to 22 games when Utah pays a visit on Sunday afternoon. The 76-56 rout of Colorado on Thursday avenged an earlier defeat for Oregon, which has won five straight overall and averaged 85 points during the run.

The Ducks are 19-4 overall for the first time since 2006-07 and stand 8-2 in the league for the first time since last winning the regular-season title in 2001-02. Oregon was picked fourth in the preseason poll – one spot ahead of Utah – and has climbed to the top with solid defense and balanced, efficient offense. The Utes will try to rebound from a rough 71-69 loss at Oregon State on Thursday after winning the previous five to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Utah’s 7-0 center Jakob Poeltl is averaging 23.3 points the last four games, but was held to seven in the 77-59 loss at home against the Ducks on Jan. 14.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UTAH (17-6, 6-4 Pac-12): The Utes fouled on a half-court shot in the final second and watched Stephen Thompson Jr. nail three free throws to end their winning streak Thursday. Poeltl has been a major force inside while averaging 17.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and shooting 64.7 percent from the field – all among the top five in the league. Forward Kyle Kuzma has raised his level of play over the last four contests, averaging 14.8 points, but the Utes need to change their turnover margin in the season’s final stretch (minus-2.2, ninth in the league).

ABOUT OREGON (19-4, 8-2): The Ducks have four players averaging between 16.3 points and 12.6 while leading the league in turnover margin (plus-2.74) and standing third in field goal percentage defense (40.9). “It’s a priority for us,” Oregon coach Dana Altman told reporters of the team’s ballhandling. “Guys who’ve watched us now, our turnovers early in the year led to a lot of easy baskets. With us handling the ball better, it really helps our defense.” Dillon Brooks tops the team in scoring (16.3) and Elgin Cook (13.7 overall, 17 last six games) is next.

TIP-INS

1. Utah F Jordan Loveridge, a 1,000-point scorer, is averaging only 6.7 over the past three contests.

2. Oregon’s 6-10 forward Chris Boucher (12.6 points, team-best eight rebounds and 3.4 blocks) is expected to play despite a sore ankle.

3. The Ducks have won the last five meetings and shot 54.9 percent from the field in the victory earlier this season.

PREDICTION: Oregon 76, Utah 66