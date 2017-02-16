Preview: Utah at Oregon

Eighth-ranked Oregon enters its final homestand of the season trailing Arizona by one game for the Pac-12 lead. It beginsThursday night with a rematch against visiting Utah as the Ducks go for a sweep of the Utes.

Oregon is coming off a brutal three-game stretchin which it faced three of its fellow top-five teams in the conference inArizona, UCLA and USC. Dana Altman’s Ducks won two of the three - only gettingclipped by a late UCLA rally at Pauley Pavilion - but the Oregon coach said there’s work to be done in the three-plus weeks until Selection Sunday. “We’renot communicating well in our (defensive) matchups, and we’re not consistent,”Altman told the College Hoops Today podcast earlier this week. “Our play onthe boards is inconsistent, (and) it needs to get better. We’ve got to getthings right over the (next) month.” The 73-67 loss to Oregon on Jan. 26 wasthe first of three setbacks in a four-game stretch for Utah, but the Utes havesince rebounded to sweep the Washington schools in Salt Lake City and are currently tied for fifth in the Pac-12 with USC.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT UTAH (17-8, 8-5 Pac-12): The Utes pulledoff the home sweep thanks in large part to a 74-51 combined advantage on theglass, upping the team’s rebound margin to a plus-8.4 - tops inthe Pac-12 and seventh nationally entering Wednesday. With 15 doubles-doubles on the season,forward Kyle Kuzma leads the team in scoring (15.7) and rebounding(10.2). Forward David Collette (14.6 points) and guards Lorenzo Bonam(13.0) and Devon Daniels (10.6) also own double-digit scoring averages withCollette, a transfer from Utah State, having scored at least 10 in all15 games he played since becoming eligible in December.

ABOUT OREGON (22-4, 11-2): The Ducks’ defensiveeffort in an 81-70 win at USC - holding the the Trojans to 37.3 percent from the floor,including 22.2 percent from 3-point range, and forcing 16 turnovers - is whatAltman is searching for. Leading scorer Dillon Brooks fouled out with threeminutes to play but Tyler Dorsey (19 points) and Jordan Bell (12 points, 14rebounds) helped pick up the slack. Brooks (14.9 points), Dorsey (13.1), ChrisBoucher (12.0), Dylan Ennis (10.9) and Bell (10.8) are all averaging doubledigits with Bell (8.1 rebounds) and Boucher (6.6) pacing the team on the glass.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won eight straight and 11 of thelast 12 in the series, with Utah’s last win coming on March 9, 2013 in Salt LakeCity.

2. The Utes have lost six consecutive games inEugene with their last victory coming on Dec. 8, 1951.

3. Led by Boucher (2.7) and Bell (2.1), the Ducksremain first nationally in blocked shots per game with 6.88 per contest.

PREDICTION: Oregon 79, Utah 67