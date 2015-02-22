Oregon 69, Utah 58

Oregon 69, No. 9 Utah 58: Dillon Brooks scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half – including 11 in a row to hold off a late rally – as the host Ducks knocked the Utes out of their first-place tie atop the Pac-12.

Brooks added eight rebounds while Joseph Young went 5-of-16 from the floor en route to 14 points – six below his conference-leading average – as Oregon (20-8, 10-5 Pac-12) reached the 20-win plateau for a school-record fifth straight season. Elgin Cook chipped in 12 points while Dwayne Benjamin tallied nine points and five rebounds to help the Ducks improve to 6-1 against Utah since they became conference rivals in 2011-12.

Delon Wright hit four triples and was the only player to finish in double figures with 20 points for the Utes (21-5, 11-3), who fell a game behind Arizona with four to play – including a home date against the Wildcats next Saturday. Utah went 8-of-30 beyond the arc after entering the contest as the conference’s top 3-point shooting team.

Cook scored six of his eight first-half points to cap a 14-3 surge as Oregon built a 30-22 lead with 1 ½ minutes left before settling for a five-point halftime edge. The Ducks revisited their eight-point advantage twice early in the second half, but 3-pointers from Jordan Loveridge and Wright as well as a three-point play by Brekkott Chapman pulled Utah within one with 10 ½ minutes remaining.

Brooks drained three straight jumpers during a 10-1 surge as Oregon stretched its lead to double figures for the first time at 55-45 before Wright ended the Utes’ six-minute field-goal drought with a difficult reverse layup in the lane to spark a 7-0 spurt. Brooks halted Utah’s march with a pair of free throws and sent the home crowd into a frenzy on the next possession with an emphatic dunk over two defenders with 2:45 to go as the Ducks pulled away late.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon, which wrapped up its home schedule with a 17-2 mark, defeated a Top-10 foe in its home finale for the second straight year. … Utah is 2-6 at Eugene and has lost five straight on the road in this series. … The Ducks had dropped their previous four games to ranked opponents this season by an average of 18.3 points.