Oregon tops Utah to maintain Pac-12 lead

EUGENE, Ore. -- No. 16 Oregon continued its best start in Pac-12 Conference play since it last won the conference title.

Sophomore forward Dillon Brooks had 30 points and nine assists to lead the Ducks to a 76-66 win over Utah on Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon (20-4) maintained sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 at 9-2 as it seeks its first title since 2001-02.

“In our minds, we are playing as if we are last in the Pac-12, not No. 1,” Oregon sophomore forward Jordan Bell said. “We are hungry and aggressive and out to prove something every night. Last year, we were picked to finish eighth and we played like we were No. 1. We play with a target on our back.”

Senior center Chris Boucher added 15 points and senior forward Elgin Cook had 12 as Oregon improved to 20-4, its best overall record at this point since the 2007-08 season. Oregon won six straight games and each by at least eight points.

“We’ve had a good streak, guys have played hard and we have not had a clunker where we came out flat,” UO coach Dana Altman said. “That’s preparation and guys getting ready. That is when you know you have guys that are interested in the team because they get themselves ready.”

Brooks had a career high in points and assists and also had six rebounds as Oregon shot 48.4 percent from the field.

“Dillon is playing defense better, his body looks better, he is more confident and his shot is better,” Cook said. “His feel for the game is better this year.”

Sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma led Utah (17-7, 6-5) with 18 points while senior forward Jordan Loveridge had 16 points as Utah shot 50 percent from the field.

“We’ve been in a hotel room 18 nights out of 38 since we started league play,” Utah coach Larry Krystowiak said. “It hasn’t exactly been easy to play seven out of 11 on the road. We’ve grown a little road weary. At the end of the day, we’re still standing and we’ve got five out of seven at home. We just have to make a commitment to some of the details...If you don’t take care of the little things, then the big things become a little bit polluted.”

Oregon led 41-35 at halftime before Boucher made a three-pointer to start the second half. After Utah forward Brekkott Chapman scored, Cook scored inside and Boucher dunked before forward Jordan Bell scored back-to-back baskets to put Oregon ahead 52-37.

Utah guard Dakarai Tucker dunked, but Brooks followed with a three-point play to put the Ducks ahead 55-39. Oregon led 59-45 on a basket by Brooks before Utah scored five straight points to cut the lead to 59-50.

Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey stopped the run with a 3-pointer that put Oregon ahead 62-50 with 8:20 left in the game. Brooks followed with a three-point play that put the Ducks up 65-51.

Utah took a 17-12 lead midway through the first half after four straight points by center Jakob Poeltl, but the Ducks answered with six straight points from Brooks to go ahead 18-12. Tucker hit a 3-pointer and Chapman scored to put the Utes ahead 22-18.

Oregon had a 9-2 run capped with a layup by Cook to take a 27-24 lead, but Utah forward Jordan Loveridge made a 3-pointer and a jumper before Poeltl scored to give the Utes a 31-30 lead.

Bell dunked for Oregon and Cook scored to put Oregon up 34-31 before Tucker had a layup for Utah. Brooks followed with a jumper and Cook made two free throws before Boucher hit a 3-pointer as Oregon went ahead 41-33 before Chapman got the Utes within 41-35 at halftime.

Brooks had 13 points in the half as Oregon shot 51.7 percent from the field while Utah shot 55.6 percent led by Loveridge with 10 points.

NOTES: Oregon has won 22 straight home games, one shy of the school record of 23 set from 1937-39 and 2001-02. Oregon’s home winning streak is the fifth longest in the nation. ... Oregon is 33-14 in the second half of Pac-12 play since 2011, trailing only Arizona in wins. ... Oregon has won six straight games against the Utes. ... Utah fell to 4-2 this season following a loss.