Preview: Utah at Oregon State

As No. 9 Utah heads toward its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009, only its seed is in question and most experts have the Utes as a No. 4 or better. Utah, which is tied for first in the Pac-12 with No. 7 Arizona, can further impress the selection committee by improving its road record - starting with Thursday’s game at Oregon State. The Beavers are 14-0 at home, including a victory over the Wildcats, and need another signature win to at least enter the NCAA discussion.

The Utes defeated California 76-61 on Sunday for their sixth victory in the last seven games as 7-0 freshman Jakob Poeltl continued to mature with 18 points and eight rebounds. “Conference play is much different,” Poeltl told The Salt Lake Tribune. “It has been a little harder than non-conference. I‘m just trying to get used to things.” Some losses sting more than others, and Oregon State’s trip home Saturday after a 68-55 loss to last-place USC was delayed when the plane was forced to return to Los Angeles because a woman needed treatment after being stung by a scorpion that somehow made its way on board.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12

ABOUT UTAH (20-4, 10-2 Pac-12): Poeltl (9.2 points, team-high 7.4 rebounds) took advantage of Cal’s lack of size and could do the same against the Beavers. The Utes are also capable of dominating on the perimeter as senior guard Delon Wright, a Wooden Award Late-Season Top 20 member, averages 14.3 points, a team-best 5.4 assists and is second to Poeltl in rebounding with 4.5. Junior guards Brandon Taylor (10.9 points) and Jordan Loveridge (10.3) also average in double figures for Utah, which is 4-3 on the road with away games against Oregon (Sunday), Washington (March 5) and Washington State (March 7) remaining.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (16-9, 7-6): The Beavers face a must-win situation as they are tied for fifth in the Pac-12, which appears it will send four teams to the NCAAs. Junior guard Gary Payton II continues to do it all, averaging team bests of 13.1 points and 7.9 rebounds, and leads the Pac-12 with three steals per game while also averaging three assists. Junior forward Victor Robbins (10.3 points) and junior guard Langston Morris-Walker (10.1) are the other top threats.

TIP-INS

1. Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak and Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle were teammates at Montana in 1985-86 when Krystkowiak was a senior and Tinkle a freshman.

2. The Utes, who have won their Pac-12 games by an average of 22.8 points, are one of three teams not to allow more than 72 points in a contest this season.

3. The Beavers, who haven’t defeated two top-10 teams in a season since 1975-76, are 6-0 versus Utah at Gill Coliseum.

PREDICTION: Utah 64, Oregon State 61