Preview: Utah at Oregon State

Two teams heading in opposite directions meet Thursday as Utah begins the second half of Pac-12 play against visiting Oregon State, which opened the season with a 10-2 mark but has dropped five of its last six games. The Beavers face an uphill battle against the ascendant Utes, who have won five straight after starting 1-3 in the conference.

Utah’s surge has been led by sophomore center Jakob Poeltl, who notched his third straight 20-point game last Saturday as the Utes moved into a four-way tie for second place with a 96-74 victory over Stanford. “They have a player in the middle that’s one of the best centers in the league,” Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. “You have to pick your poison. They have so many threats on the perimeter that can shoot the basketball along with an inside presence like Poeltl. You kind of have to pick and choose how you want to defend that.” The Utes can record their longest winning streak in Pac-12 play with a victory over Oregon State, which is 2-5 on the road but 10-3 at Gill Coliseum. Point guard Gary Payton II struggled in losses to the Arizona schools last week but still ranks among the league leaders in scoring (16.3 points per game), rebounding (8.1), assists (5.5) and steals (2.3).

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UTAH (17-5, 6-3 Pac-12): Poeltl has become a leading Pac-12 player of the year candidate with his recent play, but has also received strong support from forward Kyle Kuzma as well as guards Brandon Taylor and Lorenzo Bonam. The Utes’ deep bench includes senior wing Dakarai Tucker, who matched a season high with 17 points in last Saturday’s win over Stanford and had eight points against Oregon State on Jan. 17, when Utah rallied from a 14-point deficit to win 59-53 in Salt Lake City. Expect another low-scoring affair Thursday as the Utes are holding opponents to a league-best 67.7 points in Pac-12 play while Oregon State ranks last in scoring in league competition at 68.3 points per game.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (12-8, 3-6): The Beavers allowed each of the Arizona schools to shoot greater than 50 percent from the field last week and need a bounce-back effort from Payton, who was a combined 5-of-19 shooting in the two losses. One bright spot was the play of senior forward Daniel Gomis, who provided solid defense in 24 minutes off the bench against the Wildcats but could miss the rest of the campaign due to a recurrence of pain in his leg. “It’d be a real shame because we saw he was a great inspiration on Saturday against Arizona,” coach Wayne Tinkle told The Oregonian. “To lose him the rest of the way would be a heck of a blow.”

TIP-INS

1. Utah is 12-1 all-time against the Beavers in Salt Lake City.

2. Oregon State F Jarmal Reid could return Thursday after serving a four-game suspension for tripping an official.

3. Utah is 10-0 when at least four players score 10 points or more.

PREDICTION: Utah 74, Oregon State 63