Preview: Utah at Oregon State

Utah is in the hunt for a top-four finish and afirst-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament while Oregon State is seeking itsfirst conference win. Those quests go head-to-head Sunday as the Utes visit theBeavers.

The Utes are in the midst of a three-game road trip,which opened with a 79-61 loss at No. 8 Oregon on Thursday night as the Ducksextended the nation’s longest home-court win streak to 41. “I don’t want to letthis game break us down and demoralize us because we have a lot of respect for(Oregon),” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said in his post-game news conference. “Wejust need to keep battling. Hopefully we start to click a little moreoffensively, though.” The return of leading scorer and rebounder Kyle Kuzma (15.7points, 10.2 boards), who missed Thursday’s game after spraining an ankle inpractice the previous day, would help the Utes’ cause exponentially. But theavailability of the junior forward, who’s totaled a Pac-12-most 15double-doubles on the season, is expected to be a game-time decision Sunday night.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT UTAH (17-9, 8-6): The Utes struggledthrough their third lowest-scoring outing of the season Thursday, shooting 38.2percent from the field, including 3-of-19 from 3-point range. Freshman reserveJayce Johnson notched his first career double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds)while junior transfer David Collette (12 points) scored in double figures forthe 16th time in as many games for the Utes. Collette’s 14.4 scoringaverage ranks second to Kuzma’s while guards Lorenzo Bonam (12.7) and DevonDaniels (10.5) also are averaging double digits.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-23, 0-14): With four gamesremaining, the Beavers are hoping to avoid becoming the first winless Pac-12team since their 0-18 Oregon State predecessors of 2007-08. Leading scorer TresTinkle (20.2 points) has missed the last 21 games with a broken wrist, leavingguard Stephen Thompson Jr. (16.1), forward Drew Eubanks (14.8) and guardJaquori McLaughlin (11.2) to try to pick up the slack. Thompson will be lookingto bounce back from his worst game of the season after struggling through afive-point outing on 2-of-12 shooting with eight turnovers in a 60-52 loss to visitingColorado on Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. Utah leads the series 17-11, including an86-78 home win Jan. 28, but Oregon State owns a 10-2 advantage in Corvallis.

2. Kuzma had 18 points and 12 rebounds in thefirst game as the Utes shot 58.2 percent from the field, including 8-of-163-pointers.

3. Thompson’s five-point outing Thursday snappedhis double-figure scoring streak at 19 games.

PREDICTION: Utah 72, Oregon State 70