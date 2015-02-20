(Updated: DELETES “Jordan” in graph 5)

No. 9 Utah 47, Oregon State 37: Delon Wright recorded nine points, nine rebounds and five assists as the Utes handed the Beavers their first home loss of the season.

Dakarai Tucker scored nine of his 11 points during a key stretch of the second half to help Utah (21-4, 11-2 Pac-12) remain in a first-place tie with No. 7 Arizona atop the conference with its seventh victory in the last eight games. Brandon Taylor and Jordan Loveridge each made a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points apiece as the Utes were 5-for-9 from beyond the arc in the second half and won the battle on the boards 33-25.

Malcolm Duvivier registered 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for Oregon State (16-10, 7-7), which won its first 14 contests at home for the first time in school history before shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 2-for-15 from 3-point range. Daniel Gomis scored seven points while Gary Payton II contributed six points, six rebounds and two blocks as the Beavers recorded their second-lowest point total of the season after a 57-34 loss at Arizona on Jan. 30.

The stingiest defensive teams in the Pac-12 lived up to their billing as Utah led 16-14 at halftime - the lowest-scoring Pac-12 contest after 20 minutes this season - with each team shooting 7-for-19 from the field and a combined 2-for-15 from 3-point range. Wright scored five straight points - capped by a three-point play - to give the Utes a 21-16 lead with 17:37 left and Tucker scored the next nine Utah points - including two 3-pointers - to make it 30-23 with 12:09 to play.

Loveridge’s 3-pointer extended Utah’s advantage to 35-26 with 6:38 left and Taylor’s shot from beyond the arc gave the Utes a 38-28 lead with 4:36 to go. Jakob Poeltl, a 7-0 freshman, scored his only basket with 47.5 seconds left to make it 43-32 after grabbing seven rebounds as Utah survived its lowest-scoring output of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah won for the first time in seven tries at Gill Coliseum. ... Oregon State, which has not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 1990 - the longest drought among Pac-12 teams, missed its chance to defeat two top-10 teams in a season since 1975-76 after defeating Arizona 58-56 on Jan. 11. ... Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak and Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle were teammates at Montana in 1985-86 when Krystkowiak was a senior and Tinkle a freshman, and Tinkle also served as Krystkowiak’s assistant at Montana for two seasons before becoming the head coach from 2006-14.