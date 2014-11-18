Preview: Utah at San Diego State

(Updated: UPDATES San Diego State’s ranking to 16)

Two former conference foes square off in the Tip-Off Marathon on Tuesday when Utah visits No. 16 San Diego State. The Utes and Aztecs were opponents in both the Western Athletic and Mountain West Conferences before Utah departed for the Pac-12 in 2011. San Diego State defeated Cal State Northridge 79-58 in its opener on Friday, while Utah posted a 90-72 victory over Ball State on the same night.

The Utes struggled early in their season-opening win before standout point guard Delon Wright helped set the stage for a turnaround. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, four steals and three blocks. “We were playing into their game and having to play defense,” Wright told reporters. “Turnovers sucked the life out of us and coaches were getting on us.” Aztecs coach Steve Fisher expects a stern tussle with Utah, saying “this will be a really good game and a really good test for both teams.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT UTAH (1-0): Four starters scored in double digits in the opener, including guard Brandon Taylor with 19 points and forwards Jordan Loveridge and freshman Jakob Poeltl scoring 18 apiece. “It was balanced scoring, which is something we haven’t seen,” Utes coach Larry Krystkowiak told reporters. “This is maybe the vision I have for our squad.” The 7-foot Poeltl also had 10 rebounds (six offensive) in his college debut but was a porous 8-of-16 from the free-throw line.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (1-0): Forward JJ O’Brien spent his freshman year at Utah and averaged 6.4 points before electing to transfer and joining the Aztecs. He started 68 games over the past two seasons and got his senior campaign off to a good start with 13 points and seven rebounds in the win over Northridge. “JJ is a guy that will do whatever is asked,” Fisher said. “He never looks at the stat sheet. You can say anything to him with any tone and he responds.”

TIP-INS

1. Utah leads the series 53-18 but the Aztecs have won the past five.

2. Utes G Dakarai Tucker (back) missed the opener and is questionable for Tuesday’s game.

3. San Diego State C Skylar Spencer had a career-best six blocked shots against Northridge.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 64, Utah 61