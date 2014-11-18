No. 16 San Diego State 53, Utah 49: J.J. O’Brien had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Aztecs past the visiting Utes in the Tip-Off Marathon.

Angelo Chol scored six of his eight points in the second half to spark San Diego State (2-0), which shot just 32.7 percent from the field. The Aztecs racked up 13 steals, including four apiece by Dwayne Polee II and Aqeel Quinn.

Brandon Taylor scored nine points and Jakob Poeltl collected 12 rebounds and blocked seven shots for Utah (1-1), which shot just 32 percent from the field and committed 18 turnovers. Chris Reyes had eight points and nine rebounds and Brekkott Chapman scored eight points.

Three consecutive baskets by Chol started a 9-0 run and gave the Aztecs a 33-24 lead with 12:50 remaining and San Diego State was again ahead up by nine with 3:01 left. The Utes made a late charge with 3-pointers by Taylor and Jordan Loveridge pulling them within 49-46 and Delon Wright hit three throws with 10 seconds to play to cut the deficit to two before Polee hit two free throws with 9.5 seconds left for the final margin.

Both teams struggled mightily with their shooting in a first half that saw Utah lead 18-17 at the break. The Utes were 5-of-22 from the field and committed nine turnovers, while San Diego State was 6-of-22 from the field and 3-of-8 from the free-throw line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wright, who averaged 16.9 points last season, missed his first nine field-goal attempts and finished with seven points on 2-of-13 shooting. … Polee didn’t start due to being late to practice on Monday. … Utes G Dakarai Tucker (back) missed his second straight game.