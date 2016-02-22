Utah 80, USC 69

The hot shooting of sophomore forward Jakob Poeltl helped visiting Utah beat USC 80-69 on Sunday afternoon at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Poeltl scored 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds for Utah (21-7, 10-5 Pac-12 Conference), which has won four in a row and nine of 11. Senior forward Jordan Loveridge added 13 points.

Sophomore guard Jordan McLaughlin scored 20 points for USC (19-8, 8-6). Junior guard Julian Jacobs and freshman forward Bennie Boatwright scored 17 points apiece.

Utah took a 10-3 lead on a 3-pointer by sophomore forward Brekkott Chapman early in the first period and went up 21-13 on a 3-pointer by Loveridge. USC cut the deficit to four on a jumper by Boatwright, but the Utes carried a 40-30 lead into the break.

Utah took a 46-30 lead early in the second half. USC got within five on a jumper by McLaughlin, but the Utes quickly regained control. They went up 55-45 on a layup by sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma and took a 70-55 lead on a layup by Poeltl.

Utah shot 53.6 percent from the field. USC shot 46.7 percent.