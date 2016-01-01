Preview: Utah at Stanford

Utah would appear to have the edge Friday when the 22nd-ranked Utes visit Stanford in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. The Utes feature one of the league’s top players in 7-foot center Jakob Poeltl and beat Duke at Madison Square Garden, while Stanford has been plagued by injuries and ranks last in the Pac-12 in scoring offense at 72.7 points per game.

Poeltl averages 17.8 points and 9.7 rebounds to lead the Utes, who were picked to finish third in the Pac-12 and have won four in a row following a 17-point loss at Wichita State. Poeltl figures to be a focal point of the offense against a Stanford team that will likely be without forward Reid Travis for the fourth straight game due to a stress reaction in his left leg. Stanford, which lost starting point guard Robert Cartwright to a season-ending injury in early November, heads into conference play on a high note with victories in five of its last six games. The Cardinal have received a welcome boost from sophomore guard Dorian Pickens, who has averaged 19.5 points over his last four games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT UTAH (11-2): Besides the marquee victory over Duke, the Utes’ nonconference schedule included wins over BYU, San Diego State and Temple, but coach Larry Krystkowiak’s squad also lost by 24 points to Miami in Puerto Rico on Nov. 20. Forward Kyle Kuzma and senior wing Dakarai Tucker scored 17 points apiece in the Utes’ 115-74 win over the College of Idaho on Monday as the Utes reached the 100-point mark in back-to-back games for the first time since the 1973-74 season. The veteran backcourt is led by Brandon Taylor, Isaiah Wright and Lorenzo Bonam, who has a team-high 5.75 assists over the last four games.

ABOUT STANFORD (7-4): Pickens has emerged as an impact player for the Cardinal over the last four games while shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from 3-point range. “We believe in Dorian and what he is capable of,” coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. “And he’s not where he’s going to be. He’s hitting his stride. We watch it in practice and now we’re seeing it translate.” Travis’ injury has created an opportunity for sophomore forward Michael Humphrey, who made his first career start against Utah last season and enters Friday’s contest averaging 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 19-18 in conference openers, including 14-7 at home.

2. Poeltl leads the nation in field goal percentage while making 71.2 percent of his shots.

3. Stanford is 98-32 at Maples Pavilion under Dawkins.

PREDICTION: Utah 83, Stanford 74