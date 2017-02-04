Utah looks to bounce back from a double-overtime loss to California on Saturday as the Utes conclude their Bay Area road trip against Stanford, which has lost three in a row following a three-game winning streak. The Utes’ 77-75 loss to Cal on Thursday dropped them into a tie for fifth in the Pac-12 with USC.

Despite receiving a team-high 23 points and 14 rebounds from forward Kyle Kuzma, Utah came up short against the Bears when Jabari Bird scored on an alley-oop with two seconds remaining in the second overtime. “You win a game like that, you’re on one end of the spectrum in terms of exuberance and excitement — you lose a game like that, I don’t know there’s many lower feelings,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told reporters. “That’s part of this. We’ve got to regroup before Stanford.” Kuzma is averaging 16 points and 10.3 rebounds to lead the Utes, who are looking to avenge a 70-68 overtime loss at Stanford last season. The Cardinal have played well defensively of late under first-year coach Jerod Haase but took a step back Thursday as Colorado shot 58 percent in the first half and held on for an 81-74 victory.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT UTAH (15-7, 6-4 Pac-12): Krystkowiak leaned on the Utes’ zone defense to limit Cal star forward Ivan Rabb to 12 points but was unable to contain Bird, who scored 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting. Sophomore guard Parker Van Dyke, who played well against the Oregon schools last week, strengthened his spot in the rotation with seven points and six rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench against the Bears. The Utes boast a formidable frontline of Kuzma and David Collette but need more production from guards JoJo Zamora and Devon Daniels, who were held to a total of two points on 1-of-8 shooting against Cal.

ABOUT STANFORD (11-11, 3-7): Forward Reid Travis, who has battled a right shoulder injury in recent weeks, turned in a quiet stat line Thursday with nine points and five rebounds in 36 minutes against Colorado. The 6-8 junior is averaging 16.2 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the Cardinal, who are 11th in the Pac-12 in scoring at 68.5 points per game but received an encouraging outing Thursday from Marcus Sheffield (19 points). The 6-5 sophomore wing scored 35 points in the league opener against Arizona State but finished in double digits just once in his next eight games.

TIP-INS

1. Utah has won three of the previous four meetings against the Cardinal and holds an 18-12 lead in the all-time series.

2. Six of Utah’s seven losses this season have come by single digits.

3. Stanford is 9-2 when leading at the half.

PREDICTION: Utah 77, Stanford 63