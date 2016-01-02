Allen leads Stanford to upset of No. 21 Utah

STANFORD, Calif. -- Forward Rosco Allen got it going in the nick of time Friday, scoring the critical points in Stanford’s 70-68 overtime upset of No. 21 Utah on Friday night at Maples Pavilion.

Allen scored the Cardinals’ final four points of regulation then scored five of seven points in the overtime period as Stanford (8-4, 1-0 Pac-12) rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit.

“I knew I had to come up clutch,” said Allen, who finished with 17 points, nine of which came in that closing segment. “I knew we could comeback; we did it against Arkansas.”

“Rosco has been clutch for us,” Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins said. “He’s done this before. He’s our go-to guy.”

Utah (11-3, 0-1 Pac-12) will be bemoaning its free-throw shooting woes.

Utah had a chance to win the game in regulation time, but Utes guard Brandon Taylor, an 80 percent foul-shooter coming into the game, missed two free throws with 1.8 seconds left.

From the 1:37 mark of regulation time through the entire overtime period, the Utes attempted seven free-throws and missed them all. For the game, they were just 11 of 24 from the line.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak refused to blame the loss on that, though.

Related Coverage Preview: Utah at Stanford

“Oh no,” he said. “There’s a million little elements in the game, and free throws are certainly one of them, and that was the one that was kind of glaring tonight, but there’s a lot of things along the way.”

Utah forward Jordan Loveridge, who entered the game as the conference’s top foul shooter at 86.7 percent, had missed two foul shots with 18.9 seconds left in regulation that would have given the Utes a four-point lead. Instead it gave Allen an opportunity to hit a game-tying basket with 10.5 seconds left in the second half and Taylor then missed his free throws.

”I’d put my money on Brandon and Jordan Loveridge any day,“ said Krystkowiak. ”For those guys to be 0-for-6 (for the game) from the foul line is part of sports.

“We shoot a lot of them in practice. I’d feel bad if we didn’t shoot maybe as many as anyone in our conference. I’d be surprised if anyone shot more than us.”

The Utes had to play the overtime period without star center Jakob Poeltl, who fouled out in the final minute of regulation after scoring 16 points.

Guard Lorenzo Bonam had 15 points for Utah but had a critical traveling violation in the closing seconds of overtime. Forward Kyle Kuzma added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Guard Marcus Sheffield had a season-high 17 points for Stanford, and he made some big plays in the second half.

“I think this will do worlds for his confidence, to do it in this game on this stage,” Dawkins said. “I‘m not sure he knows how good he can be.”

Guard Marcus Allen had 15 points for the Cardinal. Forward Michael Humphrey added 13 points and eight rebounds before fouling out.

In the overtime, Rosco Allen put Stanford ahead 69-68 with a jumper with 1:30 remaining, and he added a free throw with 57.7 seconds left to make it a two-point game.

After a Stanford shot-clock violation, Utah had chance with seven seconds left, but Bonam slipped and was called for traveling with 1.3 seconds to go.

Stanford trailed most of the game. The Cardinal shot just 24.1 percent from the field in the first half, which ended with the Utes holding a 30-21 lead. Stanford could not figure out the Utes’ match-up zone defense.

“We were kind of stumped by it in the first half,” Rosco Allen said.

Utah’s 10 first-half turnovers were the only reason the Cardinal were close.

Utah held a 30-23 lead early in the second half before Taylor scored eight points in a span of 1:36 to help expand the margin to 12 points at 42-20 with 15:15 left.

The Cardinal rallied to tie the game 45-45 on two free throws by Humphrey with 9:30 remaining. Stanford grabbed its first lead since early in the first half when Sheffield scored at the 8:13 mark to put the Cardinal ahead 47-46.

Utah scored the next six points to back in front by five, but Stanford closed the gap to one point with 2:44 left. A three-point play by Poeltl helped the Utes increase its lead to 61-57 with 2:22 remaining.

A dunk by Rosco Allen got the Cardinal within 63-61 with 34.8 seconds left. Rosco Allen then got the tying basket, and Taylor missed his free throws.

NOTES: Stanford F Reid Travis missed his fourth straight game with a stress reaction in his left leg. He is out indefinitely. Travis started the first eight games and averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds. ... Before Friday’s game, Stanford had used six different starting lineups. ... Utah scored more than 100 points in each of its last two games (Delaware State and College of Idaho), the first time since 1973-74 the Utes reached triple figures in consecutive games. ... Utah C Jakob Poeltl entered the game leading the nation in field-goal percentage, at 71.2 percent.