Stanford's Travis leads Cardinal over Utes

Reid Travis scored 26 points to lead Stanford to an 81-75 victory over Utah in a Pac-12 Conference game Saturday at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Dorian Pickens and Robert Cartwright scored 14 points apiece for Stanford (12-11, 4-7 Pac-12). Marcus Allen added 13 points.

Tyler Rawson came off the bench to score 20 points for Utah (15-8, 6-5). Kyle Kuzma posted 18 points and 11 rebounds. David Collette had 12 points.

Stanford was clinging to a one-point lead at the half. The Utes went up 41-40 on a free throw by Collette, but baskets by Travis, Allen and Cartwright helped the Cardinal take a 51-45 lead.

The Utes battled back, mounting a 13-3 run to go up 58-54 on a layup by Kuzma. The Cardinal rallied to take a 63-60 lead on a 3-pointer by Pickens. That basket sparked a 10-2 run that put the Cardinal up 70-62 with less than four minutes remaining.

The Utes got within four on a 3-pointer by Rawson with 31 seconds to play. Two free throws by Cartwright helped the Cardinal secure the victory.

Stanford jumped out to a 7-2 lead over the first three minutes. Utah went up 11-10 on a free throw by Collette and later took a 23-18 lead on a free throw by Rawson.

The Cardinal reclaimed the lead with just over five minutes to play in the opening period. The Utes briefly re-established a five-point lead on two free throws by Kuzma, but the Cardinal ended the half on a 6-0 run to carry a 32-31 advantage into the break.

Stanford shot 54.5 percent from the field and made 7 of 14 from 3-point range. Utah shot 44.1 percent and made 10 of 24 from beyond the arc. The Utes outrebounded the Cardinal 39-28, but they committed 17 turnovers and made just 13 of 22 free-throw attempts.