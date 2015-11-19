Preview: Utah vs. Texas Tech

Jakob Poeltl turned down a chance to enter the NBA after last season at Utah, and the 7-foot Austrian is off to a dominating start as a sophomore. Poeltl goes after his third straight double-double to begin the campaign as the 16th-ranked Utes take on improved Texas Tech in the first round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off in San Juan on Thursday night.

Utah held off San Diego State 81-76 on Monday, and Poeltl has made 14-of-20 shots from the field while averaging 20.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in two wins the first week. Texas Tech must deal with Poeltl along with 6-6 senior Jordan Loveridge and 6-9 sophomore Kyle Kuzma – who have combined for another 41 points per game. The Red Raiders edged High Point 77-73 on Friday to open the season as senior guard Devaugntah Williams poured in 26 points. Coach Tubby Smith’s squad returns most of its offense from a 13-19 team, but Texas Tech was picked last in the Big 12’s preseason poll.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UTAH (2-0): All five starters scored in double figures in the victory over San Diego State, including guards Lorenzo Bonam (14) and Brandon Taylor (12). “I think from an offensive point of view, it’s great to have some different weapons,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told reporters. “It’s really hard to have somebody on the top of the scouting report that’s always the head of the snake that you can shut down.” Kuzma, who averaged 3.3 points last season, is averaging 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in an expanded role.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (1-0): Williams averaged 10.5 points and drained 39.1 percent of his 3-pointers last season to lead the Red Raiders, who bring back seven of their top eight scorers. Forward Justin Gray, who missed half of the 2014-15 campaign with a knee injury, scored 12 in the opener to support Williams while newcomer Devon Thomas scored nine and fellow guard Keenan Evans added eight. Texas Tech shot 51.1 percent against High Point – a good sign after shooting just 40.5 last season when it stood last in the Big 12.

TIP-INS

1. Texas Tech’s 6-8 F Zach Smith, who blocked a team-high 45 shots last season, will be a key against Utah’s big front line.

2. Utah G-F Dakarai Tucker, who averaged 7.2 points last season, has made only one of his seven shot attempts to start the season.

3. Red Raiders G Toddrick Gotcher was 0-for-6 from the field in the opener, but finished with seven points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

PREDICTION: Utah 79, Texas Tech 71