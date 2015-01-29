Preview: Utah at UCLA

Delon Wright might feel like he still has something to prove to UCLA, and the Utah point guard will get another chance Thursday when the No. 10 Utes visit the Bruins in a Pac-12 game. Wright attended Leuzinger High School in the Los Angeles area, the same as former UCLA and current NBA star Russell Westbrook, but wasn’t recruited by the Bruins. Wright went on to play two years at San Francisco City College and has developed into one of the top point guards in the nation.

Wright played all 40 minutes at UCLA last season and finished with 16 points in an 80-66 loss. He’s coming off a season-low five points on 1-for-6 shooting in a one-sided victory Sunday against Washington, but teammate Dakarai Tucker stepped up with a career-high 19 points in Utah’s ninth win in the last 10 games. Norman Powell is trying gamely to carry UCLA on the offensive end, averaging a team-high 15.5 points, but the 6-4 guard is shooting 42.9 percent after connecting on 53.3 percent of his tries as the third or fourth option last season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UTAH (16-3, 6-1 Pac-12): Jordan Loveridge recently went over 1,000 points for his three-year career with the Utes, but it’s still debatable whether he has taken a step forward or a step back this season. He hasn’t scored more than 14 points since the season opener, something he did 17 times last season, but has improved significantly with his 3-point shooting. He’s at 49.1 percent from beyond the arc, compared to 30.6 last season, and is 10-for-19 from long range in the last four games.

ABOUT UCLA (11-9, 3-4): Tony Parker missed the last two games because of back spasms and with their fourth-leading scorer (10.8) and second-leading rebounder (7.4) sidelined, the Bruins lost both by wide margins last week in the state of Oregon. Parker returned to practice Tuesday, however, and it appears he’ll be back on the floor against the Utes. The 6-9 forward from Atlanta was playing his best basketball of the season before he went down, averaging 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in the previous four games.

TIP-INS

1. Wright, the brother of NBA veteran Dorell Wright, has combined for 17 assists and one turnover in the last two games.

2. UCLA G Isaac Hamilton, who has started all 20 games, is second on the team in minutes played and reached double figures in scoring in 12 of the first 17 games, is 2-for-24 from the floor in the last three games with a total of five points.

3. UCLA is 8-2 when freshman F Kevon Looney records a double-double.

PREDICTION: Utah 63, UCLA 57