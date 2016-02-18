Preview: Utah at UCLA

The Pac-12 race hasn’t loosened any this month and Utah will try to stay in the hunt when the Utes visit UCLA on Thursday night. Utah came into the week a game behind No. 12 Arizona and No. 17 Oregon for first place and tied with Colorado; USC, California and Washington were also within a game of the Utes.

Utah bounced back from a two-game losing streak to sweep visiting Washington and Washington State last weekend on the strength of terrific shooting; the Utes shot 67.3 percent in Wednesday’s win against Washington and 53.2 percent on Sunday against Washington State. The Bruins earned a much-needed win Sunday against visiting Arizona State after losing four of their previous five games. Isaac Hamilton has easily been the most consistent player for UCLA this season, reaching double figures in scoring in the last 21 games. The Bruins upset then-No. 10 Utah in their most recent meeting last season at Pauley Pavilion, but have struggled against the better Pac-12 teams this winter, posting a 1-6 record against opponents that came into this week with a winning record in conference play.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT UTAH (19-7, 8-5 Pac-12): Jakob Poeltl only missed one shot in two games against the Bruins last season, but the 7-foot sophomore will be matched against a bigger UCLA front line this time around. Poeltl has nearly doubled his scoring average to a team-leading 17.8 points this season and has scored at least 20 in six of the last seven outings. He’ll likely be guarded by 7-foot sophomore Thomas Welsh at the outset, but look for help off the bench from 6-9 Tony Parker.

ABOUT UCLA (14-11, 5-7): Jonah Bolden is hitting his stride in his first year with the Bruins, combining for 26 points the last two games for his first back-to-back double-digit scoring performances this season. The 6-10 guard played just four minutes as recently as Jan. 20 against Oregon State, but moved into the starting lineup four games back and was on the floor for 30 minutes in each of the last two games. Gyorgy Goloman, a 6-11 forward who missed the first two months of the season with a leg injury, was thrown into the rotation his second game back, but has seen in playing time dwindle the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Utah is 11-0 this season when at least four players score in double figures.

2. The Utes have scored 80 or more points five times in Pac-12 action, the most in conference play since they were members of the Mountain West Conference in 2008-09.

3. Parker recently moved into UCLA’s all-time top 25 in career rebounds (660), the first player for the Bruins to join that group since Luc Richard Mbah a Moute during the 2007-08 season.

PREDICTION: UCLA 77, Utah 73