UCLA 80, Utah 66
February 16, 2014

UCLA 80, Utah 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UCLA 80, Utah 66: Jordan Adams led the way with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting as the Bruins took control in the second half and cruised past the visiting Utes.

Kyle Anderson added 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for UCLA (20-5, 9-3 Pac-12), which has won three in a row to pull one game behind Arizona for first place in the Pac-12. Norman Powell contributed 13 points while Adams and Travis Wear combined to go 5-of-5 from beyond the arc for the Bruins.

Delon Wright scored 16 points as Utah (17-8, 6-7) fell to 1-6 on the road in conference play. Jordan Loveridge, who scored 17 points in a home win over UCLA on Jan. 18, was held to six points on 2-of-7 shooting.

The Utes failed to score for over five minutes to begin the second period as the Bruins stretched a two-point halftime lead to a 45-31 gap on Powell’s dunk with just over 15 minutes to play. Adams’ 3-pointer with just over 12 minutes left pushed the lead to 54-38.

The advantage grew to 17 points with 5:54 left before a brief spurt brought Utah within 11 points. Wear tipped in Tony Parker’s miss and blocked a shot at the other end that led to Parker’s dunk and a 70-55 lead as UCLA put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bruins play four of their final six conference games on the road and will not get another chance at Arizona until the Pac-12 tournament. … UCLA shot 64.3 percent from the field in the second half and went 7-13 from 3-point range in the contest. … Wright added seven assists, six rebounds and three blocks for the Utes.

