Utah 75, UCLA 73

Senior forward Jordan Loveridge scored 17 points to help Utah escape with a 75-73 victory over UCLA on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Sophomore forward Jakob Poeltl had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Utah (20-7, 9-5 Pac-12 Conference). Sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma had 13 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Brandon Taylor added 12 points and seven assists.

Junior guard Isaac Hamilton scored 25 points for UCLA (14-12, 5-8). Junior guard Bryce Alford scored 11 points, and sophomore center Thomas Welsh and freshman guard Aaron Holiday had 10 apiece.

The teams traded leads throughout the opening half. The Bruins led 31-27 following a layup by senior forward Tony Parker, but the Utes scored the last four points of the half to tie the game.

The Utes took control in the second half. They went up 45-38 on a put-back by Poeltl and took a 55-43 lead on a layup by senior forward Dakarai Tucker. Trailing by 12 with less than six minutes to go, the Bruins staged a 13-3 run to cut the deficit to two on a layup by Hamilton, but a big 3-pointer by Taylor with 13 seconds remaining helped Utah hold on.