Preview: Utah at Washington

Utah bounced back nicely from a heartbreaking loss to Oregon in its Pac-12 opener to defeat Oregon State. The Utes, who are off to their best start since 1998 when they reached the NCAA championship game, look to make it two straight when they visit Washington on Wednesday. Eleven of Utah’s dozen victories on the season have come by double digits.

The Huskies opened conference play with a win at Arizona State but dropped a 71-62 decision at top-ranked Arizona last time out. Washington led by two at halftime but shot 10-of-33 in the second half and missed all seven 3-point attempts, failing in its upset bid. The Utes, who are 2-23 on the road all-time in Pac-12 play, notched their first road conference win at Washington last season.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT UTAH (12-2, 1-1 Pac-12): The Utes got 23 points from Brandon Taylor and 14 from Delon Wright in their 80-69 victory over the Beavers. Utah held an 11-point lead midway through the second half but Oregon State closed the gap to just three points before Taylor took over. Although it is just its third conference game of the season, a win on Wednesday would put Utah over the .500 mark in Pac-12 play for the first time since joining the conference three years ago.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (9-6, 1-1): The Huskies muddled through the non-conference portion of their schedule with five losses and a couple of unimpressive victories but were encouraged by their performance at Arizona. Washington led for most of the game before the Wildcats’ interior game wore out the Huskies, who lost Shawn Kemp Jr. to foul trouble. Still, Washington’s defense was solid and C.J. Wilcox was immense, prompting Arizona coach Sean Miller to comment: “To me he looks like a NBA player. He had 20 and we did everything we could to stop him.”

TIP-INS

1. Utah hit a season-high 12 3-pointers last game.

2. Utah was 0-5 in the Pac-12 and Washington was 4-0 when the Utes beat the Huskies last season.

3. Washington is ranked 133rd and Utah 139th in the latest RPI.

PREDICTION: Washington 75, Utah 70