Preview: Utah at Washington

Coming off a home loss to Arizona and a late come-from-behindwin at Washington State, No. 13 Utah isn’t exactlypeaking heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale at Washington. But Utescoach Larry Krystkowiak did take a step back to gain some perspective after histeam overcame a six-point deficit with 7:34 remaining Thursday to escape with a67-59 victory over the Cougars. “I was a little bit of a pessimist on the benchat the end of the game – I thought, ‘I’m not sure if we deserve this one,’ ” Krystkowiaktold the Salt Lake Tribune. “Our assistants reminded me: It’s March. It’s hard.Things are a grind, and it makes a difference to be able to close out a gamelike that.”

Washington also is struggling down the stretch,but unlike Utah, it’s most definitely reflected in the standings as the Huskieshave dipped to 11th in the Pac-12 with 10 losses in their last11 games. The last six setbacks have all been by double digits, includingThursday’s 64-47 loss to visiting Colorado in which the hosts shot 30.5 percentfrom the floor, including 7-of-24 from 3-point range. “We just couldn’t consistently put the ballin the basket, even when we made our runs,” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar toldthe media.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UTAH (23-6, 13-4 Pac-12): The Utes need thewin to hold off Oregon (13-5) for the second seed in next week’s Pac-12Tournament with the Ducks owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. Regardless, Utahlikely boasts the Pac-12 Player of the Year in senior guard Delon Wright,who’s pacing the team with 14.4 points and 5.4 assists per game and isfinishing with a flourish, averaging 16.8 points, five rebounds and 5.5 assistsover his last four outings. Brandon Taylor (10.4 points), Jordan Loveridge(10.2) and freshman Jakob Poeltl (8.2 points, team-most 7.0 rebounds) are theother primary offensive weapons for Utah, which leads the conference in 3-pointshooting (40.2 percent), scoring defense (55.9 points) field-goal percentagedefense (37.6) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.3).

ABOUT WASHINGTON (15-14, 4-13): The Huskies arenot only losing games, they’re losing players as well with Shawn Kemp Jr. missingthe last three contests with a concussion and a strained calf and key reserve Donaven Dorsey sittingout Thursday with a turf-toe injury. Both are listed as doubtful Saturday,meaning Washington will likely have to give it a go again with only sevenhealthy scholarship players. Co-captains Nigel Williams-Goss (15.1 points) andAndrew Andrews (14.7) are pacing the team in scoring and are shouldering agreater share of the load of late, scoring or assisting on 82 percent ofthe Huskies’ points over the last four games.

TIP-INS

1. Utah owns a 4-2 series lead since joining thePac-12 in 2011, including a 77-56 home victory Jan. 25 in which the Utes shot 53.8percent from the floor, including 11-of-18 3-pointers.

2. Washington is 18-11 versus ranked opponents athome since Romar took over in 2002.

3. The Utes could again be without reserve G Kenneth Ogbe (groin), who’s been held out of the team’s last two games.

PREDICTION: Utah 74, Washington 62