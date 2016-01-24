Preview: Utah at Washington

Washington will try to continue its dramatic turnaround this season when the Huskies host Utah in a Pac-12 game Sunday evening. Washington was atop the conference standings heading into the weekend and its five wins in league play equals its total from all of last season, when the Huskies finished second-to-last in the conference.

Washington upset then-No. 13 Utah when the Utes visited Seattle last March, one of only two wins for the Huskies over their final 13 games. Washington guard Andrew Andrews, the Pac-12 scoring leader, is coming off a 33-point effort in a 95-83 win over Colorado on Wednesday night, when the Huskies also set a school record with 15 blocked shots. Utah has won two straight after losing three of four to start conference play, and the Utes shot the ball very well in Thursday’s 21-point win at Washington State, making half of their 22 shots from 3-point range. Brandon Taylor and Jordan Loveridge should be riding high after combining for 43 points against Washington State and shooting 10-of-16 from 3-point distance.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT UTAH (14-5, 3-3 Pac-12): Jakob Poeltl should be in line for a big game as the 7-foot center will have a nice size advantage down low. Washington’s starting forwards are 6-9, 6-8 and 6-5, and Colorado 6-10 forward Josh Scott managed 18 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday’s loss to Washington. Poeltl hasn’t been as active on the boards in recent games, as he’s been held to single digits in rebounds the last three, but a ninth double-double on the season seems well within reach.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (13-5, 5-1 Pac-12): Andrews and fellow starting guard Dejounte Murray lead the Huskies in rebounding, which says something about Washington’s vulnerability down low, but also indicates just how strong of a senior season Andrews is having. He’s scored at least 30 points in the last two games and five times overall this season, and also leads the team in assists at 4.9, though he’s totaled at least seven in three of the last four games. He’s also shooting 41 percent from 3-point range after finishing below 30 percent his first two seasons at the school.

TIP-INS

1. The last player to score at least 35 points against the Utes was Jimmer Fredette of BYU, who scored 47 on Jan. 11, 2011.

2. Utah is 13-1 this season when ahead at halftime and 11-0 when leading with five minutes left.

3. Washington backup F Devenir Duruisseau has missed the last three games with a concussion.

PREDICTION: Utah 70, Washington 65