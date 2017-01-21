Preview: Utah at Washington

Utah’s improving zone defense faces another strong test Saturday as the Utes visit Washington and star point guard Markelle Fultz. The dynamic 6-4 freshman leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 23.1 points per game and had a career-high 37 points with eight assists and five rebounds in the Huskies’ 85-83 overtime win over Colorado on Wednesday.

The Utes bounced back from a one-point loss to UCLA by turning in a near-perfect performance against Washington State on Wednesday as they cruised to an 88-47 victory and held the Cougars to 33 percent shooting while dominating the boards. Point guard Lorenzo Bonam scored 17 points, forward Kyle Kuzma recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Washington State finished 2-of-18 from 3-point range against the Utes’ zone defense. The Utes could enjoy similar success against the Huskies, who were 8-of-25 from beyond the arc against Colorado and have struggled with their outside shooting in league play. Utah’s defensive gameplan will surely focus on Fultz, a likely top-five pick in the NBA draft who recorded his fourth 30-point game of the season against Colorado.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UTAH (13-5, 4-2 Pac-12): Forward David Collette, a 6-10 junior averaging 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, missed Wednesday’s game against Washington State due to concussion symptoms but could return to face the Huskies. Freshman center Jayce Johnson made his fifth start in place of Collette and finished with nine points and five rebounds while receiving praise from coach Larry Krystkowiak for his defensive play. Reserve guard Sedrick Barefield is averaging 9.7 points in league play for the Utes, who return home for a key matchup against Oregon next Thursday.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (9-9, 2-4): Guard David Crisp hit a 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds left in overtime and finished with 14 points in Wednesday’s victory as the Huskies rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half to stun the Buffaloes. Crisp averages 13.9 points while shooting 44.6 percent from 3-point range for the Huskies, who dropped four of their first five league games but hope to build on the dramatic win over Colorado. “I know it definitely helps our confidence to walk into that game Saturday knowing we’re coming off a hard-fought character win,” coach Lorenzo Romar told reporters.

TIP-INS

1. Utah has won five of its last six games against Washington and holds an 11-9 lead in the all-time series.

2. Washington senior F Malik Dime will miss his fourth straight game with a broken pinky finger on his right hand.

3. Bonam averaged 15 points in two wins over the Huskies last season.

PREDICTION: Utah 82, Washington 69