Washington 59, Utah 57: Andrew Andrews scored 12 of his team-high 19 points in the second half and the Huskies won their Pac-12 Conference home opener for the sixth straight season.

Utah (12-3, 1-2 Pac-12) cut a nine-point deficit down to two in the game’s final seconds and had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but Delon Wright missed a contested 3-pointer from the corner. Wright led all scorers with a career-high 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

C.J. Wilcox added 14 points and Nigel Williams-Goss chipped in with 13 for Washington (10-6, 2-1). The Huskies limited the Utes, who entered the game leading the nation in field-goal percentage, to 41.5 percent shooting and 1-for-15 from 3-point range.

The Utes, who have never been above .500 in Pac-12 play since joining the conference three years ago, shot just 26 percent in the first half and trailed 26-21 at the break but they quickly grabbed the lead in the second half. Jordan Loveridge, who scored 10 points and had seven rebounds, gave Utah its last lead at 43-41 with 8:53 to play.

Andrews scored seven of Washington’s last nine points, including a huge 3-pointer with 1:54 to play to give the Huskies a 59-50 lead. Utah scored the game’s final seven points, highlighted by Wright’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wilcox became the 75th player in the conference’s history to reach 1,600 career points. ...Utah entered the game averaging 18.8 assists, third best in the nation, but didn’t register an assist for the game’s first 33 minutes and had just three in the game. ...G Princeton Onwas, who didn’t play in either Utah game last week, was called on to defend Wilcox and scored six straight points for the Utes in the second half.