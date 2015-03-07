Washington delivers ‘wakeup call’ to No. 13 Utah

SEATTLE -- The Utah Utes were flying through their best season since joining the Pacific-12 Conference, winning games by remarkable margins while asserting themselves as a Final Four dark horse.

That was last month. A 77-68 loss Saturday at the hands of unranked Washington left the 13th-ranked Utes searching for answers as they head into the postseason.

“We lost some pride,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said after his team’s third loss in five games. “Hopefully, it’s a nice little damn wakeup call for a bunch of guys who’ve been drinking the Kool-Aid about how good they are.”

Washington sophomore guard Nigel Williams-Goss scored 16 of his game-high 28 points after halftime to lead the Huskies (16-14, 5-13 Pac-12) back from a five-point halftime deficit. Three other Washington players scored in double figures as the Huskies snapped a two-game losing streak.

“It was fun to watch from a coach’s perspective,” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said. “There were a number of heroes today that stepped up for us.”

The loss cost Utah (23-7, 13-5) a chance to sew up the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Pac-12 tournament.

“(Washington) played a lot harder than we did,” a fired-up Krystkowiak said. “They outrebounded us (17-4) in the second half; we threw the ball all over the gym. The better team that deserved to win is the team that won.”

Washington used a 22-8 run over an 11-minute span in the second half to rally from a seven-point deficit, while earning its third win over a ranked opponent this season.

Williams-Goss scored 14 points over the final 5:33, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Huskies a 67-57 with 1:09 remaining.

“I like shooting at the top of the key,” Williams-Goss said. “I had daylight and the confidence to take it. I was just blessed it went in.”

Teammate Jernard Jarreau, a 6-foot-9 post player who had hit two 3-pointers all season, was 3-for-4 from behind the arc on his way to 14 points.

Utah lost for the third time in five games despite 18 points on 8-for-8 shooting from freshman center Jakob Poeltl, who took only one shot after halftime. Delon Wright scored a team-high 21 points.

Washington forward Mike Anderson, the only Husky senior to play on Senior Night, scored 15 points -- one shy of his career high. He hit all three 3-pointers as the Huskies shot 8-for-14 from 3-point range.

Andrew Andrews, a junior guard, added 16 points despite missing four of five 3-pointers.

Poeltl exposed Washington’s short-handed frontcourt with 15 first-half points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field, leading the Utes to a 36-31 halftime lead.

Wright scored seven of his nine first-half points over the final 2:45 as Utah outscored the Huskies 10-3.

Washington went on a 9-0 run over a four-minute span midway through the second half to take a 47-45 lead with 10:32 remaining, then Jarreau buried two 3-pointers as the Huskies opened up a 55-50 advantage with 6:44 left.

Jarreau scored eight of his 14 points, all on outside jumpers, during a 23-8 spurt that helped Washington turn a 45-38 deficit into a 60-53 lead with less than five minutes to go.

Williams-Goss took over from there, scoring on a traditional three-point play, a 3-point shot and a variety of drives to the basket -- the last coming on a fast-break lay-in with 35 seconds left to put the Huskies up 71-62.

“We showed that, even with a depleted roster, if we can play like that, we can beat anyone,” Williams-Goss said.

NOTES: Washington F/C Shawn Kemp Jr. (calf) sat out Saturday’s game. ... Huskies C Gilles Dierickx fouled out with 5 1/2 minutes remaining.