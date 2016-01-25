Washington 80, Utah 75 (OT)

Sophomore forward Jakob Poeltl had 29 points and 10 rebounds to help Utah knock off Washington 80-75 in overtime Sunday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Junior guard Lorenzo Bonam scored 12 points for the Utes (15-5, 4-3 Pac-12 Conference). Sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Senior forwards Dakarai Tucker and Jordan Loveridge had 10 points apiece.

Senior guard Andrew Andrews scored 17 points for Washington (13-6, 5-2). Freshman forward Marquese Chriss scored 15 points, and freshman forward Noah Dickerson had 14.

The teams traded leads throughout the opening period. The Huskies took a 26-24 advantage late in the half, but the Utes tied the game on two free throws by Poeltl with one second remaining before the break.

Utah went up 38-34 on a 3-pointer by Loveridge early in the second half. Washington took a 48-46 lead on a layup by junior forward Malik Dime. The Utes led by five with 1:33 to go, but freshman guard David Crisp made a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to force overtime.

Two free throws by Poeltl with 53 seconds left in the extra session gave the Utes a lead they would not relinquish.