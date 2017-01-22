Utes rout Huskies behind Daniels, Bonam, Kozma

Guards Devon Daniels and Lorezno Bonam each scored 24 points and forward Kyle Kuzma compiled a double-double to lead the Utah Utes past the Washington Huskies 94-72 on Saturday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Kuzma came into the game averaging 14.9 points and 9.7 rebounds and finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Utes (14-5, 5-2 Pac-12), who won seven of their past nine games.

Bonam was an efficient 10 of 12 from the field and added six assists for the Utes. Daniels also was 10 of 13 from the field and added six rebounds.

The Huskies (9-10, 2-5) were led by freshman sensation Markelle Fultz, who recorded 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists. On Tuesday against Colorado, Fultz compiled a career-high 37 points while adding eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

The first six minutes was tightly contested like two heavyweight fighters feeling each other out, looking for a weakness to exploit.

After nearly six minutes, Utah landed the first serious blow. Senior guard Lorenzo Bonam's layup at the 14:02 mark staggered the Huskies and they never recovered.

Over the next five minutes, the Utes outscored the Huskies 16-3 to open up a 30-19 lead. By the time Bonam connected on a 3-point jumper at the 6:07 mark, Utah had a 40-27 lead and the Utes were in cruise control.

Utah took a 53-40 lead into halftime after making 21 of 31 shots from the field while holding Washington to 15 of 37.

Fultz led the Huskies with 16 first-half points.

Bonam and Daniels each scored 13 to lead the Utes.

The second half was much of a repeat of the first with the Utes keeping the Huskies on the ropes. Washington didn't score until nearly the first three minutes of the second half elapsed until Fultz hit a jumper to make it 58-42.

Noah Dickerson's dunk got Washington to within nine at 58-49, but that's as close the Huskies would get. Kuzma followed with a layup and a free throw and Daniels added a jumper and the lead was back to 14.

Fultz connected on a 3-point jumper with a little more than 10 minutes to go, but the Huskies went ice-cold on offense and didn't score for nearly five minutes, effectively ending any chance of a comeback.