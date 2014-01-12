Preview: Utah at Washington State

Utah aims for a rare Pac-12 road victory Sunday when it visits Washington State, which has opened conference play with three straight losses. Two years after recording a total of six wins, the Utes have posted 12 victories to become one of the nation’s most surprising teams, but still haven’t figured out how to win on the road in conference play. Utah fell to 1-18 in Pac-12 road games after losing 59-57 at Washington on Wednesday.

Utah’s three losses have come by a total of six points, but the Utes won’t get much sympathy from Washington State. The Cougars, who opened conference play with losses at Arizona and Arizona State, are coming off a heartbreaking 71-70 overtime loss at home to No. 17 Colorado on Wednesday. Washington State entered the game ranked last in the Pac-12 in scoring, field goal percentage, and 3-point percentage, but hit 13 3-pointers and shot 45 percent from the field against the Buffaloes.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UTAH (12-3, 1-2 Pac-12): Point guard Delon Wright, averaging 15.6 points while shooting 66.9 percent, scored a career-high 27 points and had 11 rebounds and four steals against the Huskies. The Utes need more production from forward Jordan Loveridge and guard Brandon Taylor against the Cougars, while 7-foot center Dallin Bachynski is due to bounce back after playing a quiet 17 minutes against Washington. Loveridge leads the Utes in points (16.5) and rebounds (8.6), but is shooting 14-for-39 over his last three games.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (7-8, 0-3): The Cougars’ performance against Colorado was a promising sign in a season marked by ugly losses, including a 60-25 defeat at Arizona on Jan. 2. Guard DaVonte Lacy averages a team-high 17.7 points, but missed Wednesday’s game with a rib injury and is not expected to play against the Utes. Guard Dexter Kernich-Drew stepped up in Lacy’s absence and scored a career-high 24 points, including 6-for-8 from 3-point range, while forward D.J. Shelton posted his third double-double this season.

TIP-INS

1. Utah ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 61.1 points per game.

2. The Utes lead the all-time series 14-3, but Washington State won last season’s meeting 75-65.

3. Washington State G Royce Woolridge had 14 points and five assists against the Utes in last season’s matchup.

PREDICTION: Utah 77, Washington State 65