Preview: Utah at Washington State

Utah has lost two of three for the first time this season and the No. 13 Utes will need to win on the road Thursday against Washington State if they hope to hold their second-place spot in the Pac-12 standings. The Utes are 16-1 on their home floor this season but 6-5 on the road. Utah has the confidence of knowing it blasted the Cougars by 22 points earlier this season as Brandon Taylor and Delon Wright combined to shoot 11-for-16 and score 35 points with 15 assists and no turnovers.

Coming into the week, Washington State could still finish as high as seventh in the Pac-12 or as low as 11th, disappointing considering the Cougars started 3-1 in conference play but have taken one step forward and two steps back since. Their last three games have been decided by five points or less, but only one has gone in Washington State’s favor. In the last game against the Cougars, the Utes played without 7-foot center Jakob Poeltl, who was recently named one of 15 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, awarded to the nation’s best center.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT UTAH (22-6, 12-4 Pac-12): The Utes are projected as a No. 4 seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. If they hope to make it to the Sweet 16 and beyond, they’ll need forward Jordan Loveridge to regain his scoring touch. He’s averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 rebounds this season after finishing at 14.7 points and seven rebounds last season, and he’s averaging nearly 10 minutes less per game.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (12-16, 6-10): Josh Hawkinson set a program record with his 18th double-double of the season Sunday, which was tied for fourth-most in the nation entering Wednesday. Hawkinson is averaging 14.6 points and 10.9 rebounds, improving his scoring by 13.4 points over last season, which is second-best in the nation behind Justin Moss of Buffalo (plus-14.4). The 6-10 sophomore forward leads the country in rebounding improvement at plus-9.3.

TIP-INS

1. Coming into the week, Pac-12 teams are 70-36 at home in conference play this season, two short of the record set in the 2011-2012 season.

2. Utah has won more games by 20 or more points this season (13) than any team in the nation.

3. The Utes are one of two teams in the nation that haven’t allowed an opponent to score more than 72 points this season.

PREDICTION: Utah 70, Washington State 67