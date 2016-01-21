Preview: Utah at Washington State

Utah finds itself in the middle of the Pac-12 standings as it enters Thursday’s road tilt at Washington State. The Utes are tied for seventh in conference play after expecting to be one of the better teams in the league while the Cougars are tied for last place in the tough conference.

Utah defeated Oregon State 59-53 last Sunday and the team is hoping the victory can kick-start a winning stretch. “We can’t disrespect the game,” senior guard Dakarai Tucker told reporters. “We have been coming out sluggish lately and that is something we need to fix. We just have to push it down their throats and not let up.” Washington State has lost three consecutive contests and was clobbered 90-66 by Arizona last Saturday. “Utah, I think they are going to come in here with a tremendous amount of energy and we need to match that energy,” Cougars coach Ernie Kent said after Tuesday’s practice. “And we need to play better - much better - defense than we have in the past couple of games.”

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT UTAH (13-5, 2-3 Pac-12): The Utes dropped three of their first four conference games before knocking off Oregon State and coach Larry Krystkowiak is apprehensive about the situation. “There is a lot of different directions to go and we teeter on a not a very good direction,” Krystkowiak told reporters. “It is persistence in this league. It is going to require some grit, passion and persistence; a couple of words in our program. We have to stay with it. I like to believe it won’t get much harder than this what we have gone through.” Sophomore center Jakob Poeltl leads the squad in scoring (16.3), rebounding (9.1) and blocked shots (33) while shooting a team-best 64.3 percent from the field and senior forward Jordan Loveridge (11.3), sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma (11.1) and junior guard Lorenzo Bonam (10.1) also score in double digits.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-8, 1-4): Junior forward Josh Hawkinson had his school-record streak of 11 consecutive double-doubles snapped when he had eight rebounds in the loss to Arizona. Hawkinson has 13 double-doubles overall this season to go along with four 20-point outings while leading the team in scoring (16.8) and rebounding (11.2). Junior guard Ike Iroegbu is averaging 14.2 points and a team-best 4.1 assists and is knocking down a team-leading 52.3 percent of his 3-point attempts.

TIP-INS

1. Utah won both meetings last season and holds a 17-4 series edge.

2. Cougars C Conor Clifford (7.1 average) is shooting 62.8 percent from the field.

3. Utes senior PG Brandon Taylor is shooting just 25.8 percent from 3-point range after posting a 43.9 success rate as a junior.

PREDICTION: Washington State 72, Utah 69