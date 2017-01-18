Preview: Utah at Washington State

Coming off an encouraging one-point loss to UCLA, Utah now has a slim margin of error in order to secure a return trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Utes need victories in every game they’re supposed to win, starting with Wednesday’s contest at Washington State, which has dropped three in a row following a four-game winning streak.

The Utes were picked to finish eighth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll but played like a contender in Saturday’s 83-82 loss to UCLA as guard Lorenzo Bonam scored a team-high 19 points and forward Kyle Kuzma recorded his third straight double-double. “Eighth in the league? I’m gonna be real: That's disrespectful,” Bonam told reporters. “They really underestimated us because we have a lot of freshmen, a lot of new bodies, a lot of new people. And they really didn’t know the talent that we had. Now, they’re starting to see, and they’re starting to change their minds.” The Utes have been an improved team since transfers Sedrick Barefield and David Collette became eligible in mid-December, but they can’t afford to overlook Washington State, which led for much of Saturday’s game at California before taking a 58-54 loss. The Cougars turned in a strong effort on the boards against the Bears and will be tested again by Utah, which is tied with Cal for the Pac-12 lead in rebounding margin at plus-7.9.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UTAH (12-5, 3-2 Pac-12): Barefield, a sophomore transfer from SMU, announced his arrival with 35 points in his second game against San Francisco but was held to single digits in his next five games. The 6-2 guard has averaged 13.5 points while shooting 5-of-8 from 3-point range over his last two contests and could be a key part of the Utes’ talented backcourt, which includes freshman Devon Daniels (11.2 points per game). Utah’s frontline is led by Kuzma along with Collette, who has scored at least 11 points in each of his first nine games.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-8, 2-3): After opening their Bay Area swing with a 30-point loss to Stanford, the Cougars gave Cal a scare on Saturday as freshman point guard Malachi Flynn scored 20 points and forward Josh Hawkinson added seven with 12 rebounds. Senior center Conor Clifford has scored in double digits in four of the first five league games and has proven to be a solid complement to Hawkinson, who averages 15.2 points and ranks second in the Pac-12 in rebounding (10.4). Forward Robert Franks, the team’s top reserve, struggled with his outside shot early in the season but has gone 5-of-11 from 3-point range over the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Utah has won five in a row against Washington State and holds a 19-4 lead in the all-time series.

2. Hawkinson has averaged 7.7 points and 6.8 rebounds in six career games against the Utes.

3. Utah has won 10 straight games following a loss to a top-25 ranked team.

PREDICTION: Utah 73, Washington State 62