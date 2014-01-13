Washington State 49, Utah 46: Que Johnson scored 14 points and Dexter Kernich-Drew added 11 as the host Cougars snapped their three-game losing streak.

D.J. Shelton collected eight points and nine rebounds for Washington State (8-8, 1-3 Pac-12), which was held to 30.4 percent shooting in the first half and trailed 24-19 at the break. Johnson converted two free throws with 6.8 seconds left and the Cougars escaped with the win after Brandon Taylor’s 3-point attempt missed at the buzzer.

Jordan Loveridge paced Utah (12-4, 1-3) with 15 points and five rebounds, and Delon Wright contributed 14 points and seven rebounds. Utah, which shot 29.5 percent and missed 12 of its 14 shots from beyond the arc, fell to 1-19 all-time in Pac-12 road games.

The Utes missed 15 of their first 18 shots after the break and the Cougars pulled even at 31 with just under 11 minutes to play. Johnson converted one of two free throws with just under three minutes left to put the Cougars ahead 47-44.

Junior Longrus had six points and six rebounds for the Cougars, who won despite shooting 37.5 percent overall and 17-for-28 from the foul line. Dallin Bachynski had seven rebounds for Utah, whose four losses have come by a total of nine points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Utes entered the contest averaging a nation’s-best 52.4 percent from the field. … Washington State played without leading scorer DaVonte Lacy, who missed his second straight contest due to a rib injury. … Washington State won for the fourth time in 18 all-time meetings against Utah.