Utah 92, Washington State 71
#US College Basketball
January 22, 2016 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

Utah 92, Washington State 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Utah 92, Washington State 71

Forward Jordan Loveridge scored 22 points and guard Brandon Taylor added 21 in Utah’s 92-71 romp over Washington State on Thursday night in Pullman, Wash.

Loveridge and Taylor both sank five 3-point field goals for the Utes, who have won two in a row and three of four. Guard Lorenzo Bonam scored 13 and center Jacob Poeltl had 14 points for Utah (14-5, 3-3 Pac-12).

Wing Que Johnson and forward Josh Hawkinson both scored 16 points for Washington State (9-9, 1-5). The Cougars have lost a season-high four straight and seven of nine. Washington State started the season 4-0.

The Utes, who had not scored more than 59 points in the previous four games, scored 43 in the first half against Washington State to build a 15-point lead at intermission. It was the third consecutive game in which Washington State trailed by 15 at the half.

Utah attacked the basket with minimal resistance against a Washington State squad that played without shot-blocking center Valentine Izundu (foot) for the fourth consecutive game.

Poeltl, Utah’s leading scorer and rebounder, was limited in the first half by foul trouble. The 7-foot sophomore from Austria is projected as a consensus top-10 pick in the 2016 NBA draft if he elects to leave school.

