7 months ago
Utah rolls over Washington State
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
January 19, 2017 / 5:00 AM / 7 months ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Utah forward Kyle Kuzma and guard Lorenzo Bonam combined for 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field to lead the hot-shooting Utes to an 88-47 victory Wednesday over Washington State in a Pac-12 game at Pullman, Wash.

Utah leading scorer David Collette, who averages 14.9 points a game, did not make the trip because he is undergoing concussion protocol in Salt Lake City.

Kuzma finished with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and he also had 11 rebounds. Bonam had 17 points, making 6 of 8 shots from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Guard Sedric Barefield and forward Gabe Bealer each had 10 points.

Forward Josh Hawkinson scored 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field for Washington State (9-9, 2-4). Guard Malachi Flynn added 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

Their teammates were 6 of 34 (17.6 percent). The Cougars, who have lost their last four games, made only 2 of 18 from 3-point range.

The Utes (13-5, 4-2 Pac-12) never trailed. They made 57.9 percent of their shots, including 47.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Utah outrebounded Washington State 44-26 and the Utes' bench outscored the Cougars' reserves 39-4.

The Utes were not threatened after opening with an 11-2 lead less than 4 minutes into the game. They took a 43-24 lead at the half behind 13 points by Bonam and 12 by Kuzma.

A 13-0 run in the second half enabled the Utes to pull away to a 72-38 lead with 8:53 left in regulation.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.