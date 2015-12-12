Preview: Utah at Wichita State

After defeating Wichita State in a thriller a season ago, No. 24 Utah now pays a visit to Wichita, Kan., as the teams square off Saturday afternoon. The Utes topped the Shockers 69-68 in overtime last season on Delon Wright’s jumper with 14 seconds left, but Utah is clearly the better team this time around.

The Utes are 7-1 with a high-octane offense led by likely lottery pick Jakob Poeltl. The 7-foot sophomore averages 21.3 points and 9.9 rebounds - way up from his freshman-year numbers of 9.1 and 6.8. The Shockers sit at 4-4 as they encounter a challenging non-conference schedule that finally is beginning to produce some victories. Wichita State defeated Saint Louis and UNLV its last two times out and is gradually working point guard Fred VanVleet back into the lineup.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UTAH (7-1): Poeltl has had only one game this season in which he made less than 57 percent of his shots and already has recorded five double-doubles in eight games. On one hand, he did not commit a turnover in Utah’s last game - his first game all year without a miscue - but he also went 1-of-6 from the foul line after entering at 71.7 percent on the season. Brandon Taylor struggled against IPFW in the last game - a disturbing trend for a senior point guard who has dipped from 10.6 points, 44.5 percent shooting and 43.9 percent from 3-point range last season to 6.9 points, 30.2 percent overall and 21.4 percent from the arc this year.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (4-4): The Shockers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 68-53 triumph against Saint Louis as VanVleet returned from a four-game absence due to ankle and hamstring injuries. He upped his minutes total from 18 against the Billikens to 33 against UNLV, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists. Fellow senior Ron Baker (16.9 points) is the team’s only player averaging in double figures, although his shooting percentages are down across the board from a season ago.

TIP-INS

1. Since making 6-of-10 3-pointers versus USC last month, Baker is 6-of-22 from deep over the last four contests.

2. Only once this season has Utah been held below 73 points

3. The Utes have just one player with at least 10 3-pointers - Jordan Loveridge (26-of-56, 46.4 percent).

PREDICTION: Wichita State 67, Utah 66