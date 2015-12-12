EditorsNote: Update 1: fixes scoreline

Wichita State 67, No. 25 Utah 50

Wichita State handled No. 25 Utah 67-50 on Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena to win its third straight game since senior guard Fred VanVleet returned from a strained hamstring.

The Shockers (5-4) committed three turnovers -- two charging calls -- and forced Utah into a miserable offensive day. The Utes committed 12 first-half turnovers, while making six baskets, and finished with 18. WSU scored 23 points off those turnovers.

Utah (7-2) had a four-game win streak snapped.

The Shockers won their 36th straight home game, three of which were played at Intrust Bank Arena, its off-campus home once a season.

Sophomore forward Zach Brown led WSU with 14 points. Freshman forward Markis McDuffie added 14, making 4 of 5 threes.

Utah sophomore center Jakob Poeltl scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Shockers led 33-20 at halftime after forcing 12 turnovers and holding Utah to 6 of 16 field goals. The Utes finished the half missing 7 of 9 shots.

WSU committed one first-half turnover, a charging foul on VanVleet. The Shockers made 7 of 16 threes, with Brown and guard Ron Baker both scoring seven points.

Wichita State forced eight turnovers in the first half’s first 13 minutes. When the Utes did run their offense, the Shockers denied Poeltl the ball and moved quickly to guard three-point shooters.

McDuffie started WSU’s first run with a three-pointer for a 16-11 lead. Brown dunked and Baker’s three made it 21-13.

Utah closed to within 25-17 before the Shockers finished the half with an 8-3 run.

Utah started the second half with a 15-6 run to cut WSU’s lead to 39-35.

The Shockers shook off a slow shooting start with a dunk by sophomore center Shaq Morris and a four-point play by McDuffie to go up 45-35.