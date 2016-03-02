FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah State 78, Air Force 65
#US College Basketball
March 2, 2016 / 4:06 AM / in 2 years

Utah State 78, Air Force 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Junior forward Jalen Moore and senior guard Chris Smith both had big games to lead Utah State to a 78-65 victory over Air Force on Tuesday night at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Moore and Smith scored 23 points apiece for Utah State (15-13, 7-10 Mountain West Conference). Sophomore guard Julion Pearre added 10 points.

Junior forward Hayden Graham scored 14 points for Air Force (14-16, 5-12). Sophomore guard CJ Siples scored 13 points, senior center Zach Moer had 11 and sophomore guard Jacob Van had 10.

Air Force went ahead 12-11 on a 3-pointer by Van and took a 20-15 lead on a layup by Siples, but the Aggies battled back. They outscored the Falcons 12-2 to end the opening half and carried a 40-33 lead into the break.

Air Force cut the deficit to three early in the second half, but an 11-2 run gave Utah State a 52-40 advantage. The Aggies extended their lead to 16 on a 3-pointer by Moore and led by as many as 17 on a couple of occasions.

The Falcons got within 11 with 4:03 remaining, but they couldn’t get any closer.

