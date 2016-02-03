Boise State 70, Utah State 67

Junior forward James Webb III had 19 points and nine rebounds, helping Boise State rally for a 70-67 victory over visiting Utah State on Tuesday night at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Senior guard Mikey Thompson scored 16 points for Boise State (16-7, 7-3 Mountain West Conference). Senior guard Anthony Drmic had 12 points.

Senior guard Chris Smith scored 20 points for Utah State (11-10, 3-7). Junior guard Shane Rector and junior forward Jalen Moore scored 11 points apiece.

Utah went up 19-12 on a layup by Rector in the first half and extended its lead to 10 on a layup by sophomore forward Elston Jones. Boise State came back to cut the deficit to three, but the Aggies carried a 38-28 lead into the break.

The Aggies went up by 13 early in the second half, but the Broncos stormed back with an 11-0 run. Boise State tied the game before Utah State staged an 11-0 run of its own to take a 55-44 lead. The Broncos rallied once more to take a 68-67 lead on a 3-pointer by senior guard Lonnie Jackson with 1:31 remaining. Rector missed a layup that would have tied the game with five seconds left.