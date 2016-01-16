FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Utah State 96, Colorado State 92
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
January 16, 2016 / 11:24 PM / 2 years ago

Utah State 96, Colorado State 92

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Utah State guard Chris Smith scored 35 points, helping the Aggies hold off Colorado State and hot-shooting guard Antwan Scott, 96-92, on Saturday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo.

Scott matched Smith with 35 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers to cut Utah State’s lead to 91-88 with 39 seconds to play. But Smith hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds to help the Aggies prevail.

Guard Julion Pearre had a big game off the bench for the Aggies (11-6, 3-3 Mountain West), scoring 19 points, and forward Jalen Moore had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Smith also recorded a double-double, grabbing 13 rebounds to go along with his 35 points.

Smith scored 19 points in the first half, helping Utah State jump out to a 45-39 lead. The Aggies’ bench outscored Colorado State’s reserves 13-2 in the half. Scott kept the Rams close with 17 first-half points.

Colorado State guard John Gillon finished with 20 points, and forward Tiel Daniels added 14 for the Rams (10-8, 2-3 Mountain West).

The teams combined to commit just 11 turnovers in a high-scoring, fast-paced affair.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.