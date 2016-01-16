Utah State 96, Colorado State 92

Utah State guard Chris Smith scored 35 points, helping the Aggies hold off Colorado State and hot-shooting guard Antwan Scott, 96-92, on Saturday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo.

Scott matched Smith with 35 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers to cut Utah State’s lead to 91-88 with 39 seconds to play. But Smith hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds to help the Aggies prevail.

Guard Julion Pearre had a big game off the bench for the Aggies (11-6, 3-3 Mountain West), scoring 19 points, and forward Jalen Moore had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Smith also recorded a double-double, grabbing 13 rebounds to go along with his 35 points.

Smith scored 19 points in the first half, helping Utah State jump out to a 45-39 lead. The Aggies’ bench outscored Colorado State’s reserves 13-2 in the half. Scott kept the Rams close with 17 first-half points.

Colorado State guard John Gillon finished with 20 points, and forward Tiel Daniels added 14 for the Rams (10-8, 2-3 Mountain West).

The teams combined to commit just 11 turnovers in a high-scoring, fast-paced affair.