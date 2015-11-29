Preview: Utah State at Duke

Grayson Allen emerged in last year’s national championship game and has carried that play over to this season. The Duke sophomore carries an ACC-leading 22.7 scoring average into the third-ranked Blue Devils’ home tilt against Utah State on Sunday afternoon.

Allen already has games of 28, 30 and 32 points this season and has made half of his 30 3-pointers and 41 of his 45 foul shots in a sizzling start to the campaign. Still, coach Mike Krzyzewski said recently that “we need more help” for his sophomore star, who averaged 4.4 points in 9.2 minutes a season ago. The defending NCAA Tournament champions have won three straight since a loss to top-ranked Kentucky - a run that coincides with the insertion of Derryck Thornton into the starting lineup. The hyped freshman will look to continue his solid surge against a Utah State team that has won all four of its games, including the last three by at least 15 points.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT UTAH STATE (4-0): Chris Smith has taken his game to a whole new level this season, upping his averages from 12.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 32 minutes last year to 16.8 points and 7.8 boards while playing five fewer minutes per contest. He was always a big-time 3-point shooter (47.4 percent a season ago), but is at a smooth 50 percent this year, and that’s particularly huge for a squad where the rest of his teammates are a combined 18-of-69 (26.1 percent) from the arc. Jalen Moore has scored in double figures in three straight games, while Lew Evans contributed 15 points and a career-high 14 rebounds the last time out.

ABOUT DUKE (5-1): The Blue Devils have one player who has scored in double figures in all six games and that’s Matt Jones, the junior swingman who has improved considerably in all three of his seasons on campus. Thornton has averaged 13 points in his three starts, while shooting at least 50 percent from the field in all three outings. In Wednesday’s 19-point win against Yale, Duke placed four players in double figures, including freshman Brandon Ingram, whose 15 points were his most since a 21-point debut against Bryant.

TIP-INS

1. With 18 points, Allen can surpass his point total from all of last season.

2. Duke has won 119 straight non-conference home games, the longest streak in the nation.

3. Utah State faced Mississippi State, BYU and USC last season and lost to all three opponents by 10 points or less.

PREDICTION: Duke 72, Utah State 59